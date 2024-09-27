 Skip to main content
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to try this weekend (September 27-29)

By
Sombra's new look in Overwatch 2.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

First-party games are finally getting the big, consistent presence on Xbox Game Pass that we’ve been hoping for. In September alone, Age of Mythology: Retold and Ara: History Untold have made their way into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, while Overwatch 2 started to give a ton of benefits to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. This is bound to only continue ramping up in the coming months as games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release and more back catalog Activision games come to the service. Simply put, there’s going to be a lot to enjoy on Xbox Game Pass. That’s why I recommend you check out two of these first-party games, as well as an underrated indie strategy game sequel. this weekend

Overwatch 2

Mauga uses his ultimate in Overwatch 2.
Blizzard Entertainment

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers should connect their account to Battle.net because a lot of perks for subscribers came to the free-to-play hero shooter Overwatch 2 earlier this month. Cardboard Reinhardt, Turtleship D.Va, Cyberdragon Hanzo, Street Runner Genji, Bee Mercy, and Cleric Lifeweaver skins, as well as 30 Mythic Prisms, can be permanently redeemed before November 11. A rotating collection of other cosmetics and a 10% XP boost are available indefinitely to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. You can access these perks across any platforms that Overwatch 2 is on, including PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Ara: History Untold

Menus from Ara: History Untold.
Xbox Game Studios Publishing

If the wait for Sid Meier’s Civilization VII is killing you, then you should check out the new Xbox-published game Ara: History Untold. It’s a new grand strategy game from former Civilization devs that’s inspired a lot by that series. Players choose a historical figure and then have to guide their nation throughout history, slowly exploring and expanding their territory before having to diplomatically or aggressively face off with the other nations around them. Ara stands out by adding more nuance and customization to individual tiles within one’s territory and is a worthy alternative as we wait for Firaxis’ series to make its return. Ara: History Untold is only available on PC, and you can play it with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass.

Wargroove 2

A fight in Wargroove 2.
Chucklefish

If Ara: History Untold’s 4X strategy game mechanics are too overwhelming for you, or you don’t have a PC that can run it, consider checking out Wargroove 2 instead. Wargroove is Chucklefish’s Advance Wars-inspired strategy game series that gives that Nintendo franchise’s aesthetic and mechanics a medieval skin. It has multiple single-player campaigns to play through, as well as an engaging roguelike mode that gives Wargroove 2 a lot of replay value as you’re not just playing the same campaign levels over and over. Wargroove 2 will be available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate across PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. It’s also on Nintendo Switch.

