Marvel and Adidas collaborate on costumes and footwear for Wakanda Forever

Dan Girolamo
The stars of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are returning to the big screen in style thanks to a partnership with a popular designer brand. Marvel and Adidas revealed their design collaboration on character costumes and footwear for the sequel to Black Panther. The featured characters include Shuri, Okoye, and Riri.

This marks the first time Marvel has partnered with a sportswear company for costumes. Ruth E. Carter, the veteran designer who won an Oscar for costume design for Black Panther, oversaw the project with a team predominantly composed of female designers and those from various racial and ethnic backgrounds, as well as members of the Adidas School for Experiential Education in Design (S.E.E.D.).

Shuri and Okoye stand alongside a car in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“Adidas has been a part of hip-hop and black culture and fashion since the ’80s. To work with the Adidas design team to bring our visions to life for the Wakanda Forever costumes was an exciting and wonderful collaboration,” said Carter. “Together, with Adidas, our ideas were able to evolve in imaginative ways until we ended up with the inspired breathtaking outfits that you can see throughout the film.”

Each costume was designed with state-of-the-art technology and the final product reflected each character’s specific personality. The footwear complemented the outfits and reflected the futuristic society of Wakanda. The designers made sure these pieces were both versatile and functional so they could seamlessly fit in every scene.

“We want our work on these costumes and footwear to be remembered for their inventive take on functional innovation, and how they help tell the story of each scene they feature in. The most unique thing about these pieces are their connection to sport and performance; the women wearing them in the film play such powerful characters, and the connection between their outfits and performance innovations with the brand is really special,” said Emily Jagos, Adidas apparel dsign director. “Every piece in the collection was designed by a group of female and BIPOC designers, so there has been an incredible feminine force behind the design and production of the costumes, which underlines our own power and potential as creatives.”

A group of women pose and sit on the stairs for the Wakanda Forever Collection.

The costuming collaborations expand on the previously announced Marvel Studios x adidas Wakanda Forever Collection. This unique and first-of-its-kind collection features apparel and footwear inspired by the people and culture of Wakanda. Footwear for sports like running and football and gender-neutral silhouettes are some of the highlights from the collection.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11. 

