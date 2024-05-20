New Deadpool & Wolverine trailer and poster released as tickets go on sale

The odd couple is back in the latest look at Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel Studios released a new trailer and poster on Monday to signal that tickets are now on sale for Deadpool & Wolverine on Fandango.

In the one-minute clip, Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine are still at each other’s throats. Most of the footage was previously revealed in an earlier trailer. However, there’s a new moment when Deadpool winds up on top of Wolverine while lying on the ground. “Get your mind out of my pants,” Deadpool jokes as he pulls his knife out of Wolverine’s body.

Deadpool & Wolverine | Tickets On Sale Now | In Theaters July 26

Deadpool & Wolverine is Wade Wilson’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Reynolds suits up as Wilson for the third time, while Jackman dons Wolverine’s claws for the first time since 2017’s Logan. While most plot details remain under wraps, the story will include the Time Variance Authority (TVA) from Loki as part of a multiversal adventure. The TVA enlists Wilson’s help for a mission, forcing him to team up with Wolverine from an alternate universe.

Recommended Videos

Besides Reynolds and Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine’s ensemble includes Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox.

Deadpool & Wolverine is directed by Shawn Levy from a script he co-wrote with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. The new poster has Wolverine and Deadpool ready to clash, as the latter jokes about never bringing claws to a gunfight.

Deadpool & Wolverine is part of Phase Five in the MCU. It’s the only Marvel film being released this year. Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Editors' Recommendations