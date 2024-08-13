Slow Horses season 4 trailer: Jackson Lamb and Slough House tackle new threat

Jackson Lamb and his team of rejects are thrust into a new mission in the trailer for Apple TV+’s Slow Horses season 4.

The footage features a deadly bombing that “detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House,” per Apple’s logline.

Gary Oldman returns as Lamb, the brilliant and rude leader of Slough House, the purgatory division of MI5. According to Lamb, people are sent to Slough House if they’re an “absolute loser” or they’ve “unwillingly pissed someone off.” Slough House agents are tasked with mundane administrative assignments. However, Lamb’s team continuously finds themselves in dire situations with life-and-death consequences.

Slow Horses’ returning cast includes Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander, Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Longridge, and Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright.

Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis are joining the BAFTA-winning espionage series in season 4.

Slow Horses — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Slow Horses is based on the novel series by author Mick Herron. Season 4 is adapted from Herron’s fourth novel, Spook Street. Previous adaptations include Slow Horses for season 1, Dead Lions for season 2, and Real Tigers for season 3.

Adapted for television by Will Smith, Slow Horses season 3 recently garnered nine Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Oldman), and Outstanding Supporting Actor (Lowden). Slow Horses season 5 has already been renewed and filmed.

Slow Horses season 4 premieres globally on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, with the first two episodes. One episode will be released weekly every Wednesday through October 2. Stream Slow Horses on Apple TV+.