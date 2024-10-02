Andrew Garfield’s Spidey sense is tingling.

In an interview with Esquire, Garfield shared his love and admiration for Peter Parker, leaving no doubt about whether he would reprise Spider-Man again in a future film.

Recommended Videos

“I would 100% come back if it was the right thing [and] if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting, and that you can sink your teeth into,” Garfield said. “I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.”

Garfield first appeared as Peter in 2012 in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man. Garfield received a positive reception for his portrayal of the superhero, and the success of the first film spawned a sequel, 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

After a low box office return and negative critical reception for the sequel, Sony scrapped plans for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. In 2015, Marvel Studios and Sony agreed to allow Spider-Man in the MCU. Though good for Spider-Man fans, this decision eliminated The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. Tom Holland then took over as Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man.

All Three Spideys Learn About Each Other | Spider Man: No Way Home | With Captions

In 2021, Garfield received a shot at redemption by playing his version of Peter in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield famously played one of three versions of Spider-Men, with Holland and Tobey Maguire playing the other two. After a disappointing end to his tenure as Sony’s Spider-Man, Garfield described his appearance in No Way Home as “healing.”

Where does Spider-Man go from here? There are no plans for Garfield to star in The Amazing Spider-Man 3. However, Spider-Man 4 with Holland is currently in development. Last month, Daniel Destin Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) was in discussions to direct Spider-Man 4.

The film is planned to shoot in early 2025, with Holland and Zendaya in contact with Spider-Man producers to return.