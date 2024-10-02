 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Andrew Garfield sets the record straight on a Spider-Man return: ‘I would 100% come back’

By
Andrew Garfield poses as Spider-Man with his hands crossed.
Sony

Andrew Garfield’s Spidey sense is tingling.

In an interview with Esquire, Garfield shared his love and admiration for Peter Parker, leaving no doubt about whether he would reprise Spider-Man again in a future film.

Recommended Videos

“I would 100% come back if it was the right thing [and] if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting, and that you can sink your teeth into,” Garfield said. “I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.”

Related

Garfield first appeared as Peter in 2012 in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man. Garfield received a positive reception for his portrayal of the superhero, and the success of the first film spawned a sequel, 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

After a low box office return and negative critical reception for the sequel, Sony scrapped plans for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. In 2015, Marvel Studios and Sony agreed to allow Spider-Man in the MCU. Though good for Spider-Man fans, this decision eliminated The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. Tom Holland then took over as Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man.

All Three Spideys Learn About Each Other | Spider Man: No Way Home | With Captions

In 2021, Garfield received a shot at redemption by playing his version of Peter in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield famously played one of three versions of Spider-Men, with Holland and Tobey Maguire playing the other two. After a disappointing end to his tenure as Sony’s Spider-Man, Garfield described his appearance in No Way Home as “healing.”

Where does Spider-Man go from here? There are no plans for Garfield to star in The Amazing Spider-Man 3However, Spider-Man 4 with Holland is currently in development. Last month, Daniel Destin Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) was in discussions to direct Spider-Man 4.

The film is planned to shoot in early 2025, with Holland and Zendaya in contact with Spider-Man producers to return.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Nicolas Cage teases Spider-Man Noir series, reveals episode length and more
A man in glasses on the left and a cartoon of a detective on the right.

Nicolas Cage is one of the most recognizable movie stars of the last 40 years. However, the Oscar winner is taking his talents to the small screen for Amazon's Noir, a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir.

Per Amazon, Cage will star as the titular Spider-Man Noir, "an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero." Cage famously voiced Peter Parker/Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Noir will be the first time the character has been portrayed in a live-action adaptation.

Read more
All the Spider-Man actors in order
Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and Tobey Magure behind the scenes of "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Since Spider-Man debuted back in 1962, fans have seen many people portray or voice the character on film and television. All these Spider-Men have had varying degrees of success, but each iteration of the web-slinger brought something unique to the franchise, showing that just about anyone can wear the mask.

To that end, this list will chronicle all the actors who have played this legendary hero in movies and TV. Note: This list will only cover actors who have played traditional versions of Peter Parker, so Miles Morales and Takuya Yamashiro will not be included.
Paul Soles (1967-1970)

Read more
Who is the best Spider-Man actor? All the Spider-Men, ranked
Blended image showing Tom Holland, Jake Johnson, and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man against the background of a red and black spider's web.

Spider-Man is arguably the most popular and beloved superhero in modern pop culture. A staple in movies and television since the 1960s, Spidey is Marvel's crowning jewel, a near-universally adored hero that appeals to children and adults alike. Few superheroes have as much staying power as Spidey, cementing his place as a timeless icon and a staple of modern pop culture.

The web crawler has a rich and long history in movies and television. Since transitioning from the page to the screen in the Silver Age, Spider-Man has starred in countless animated series, received multiple live-action movies, and appeared as a major supporting figure in many other projects. But who, out of all the actors who have played him, is the best Spider-Man? It's not an easy decision - every actor has brought something unique and valuable to the table. However, some are undeniably better than others, and a few have become synonymous with the character. To begin, we will focus only on the character of Peter Parker, as he has the most depictions in movies and television.
19. Danny Seagren

Read more