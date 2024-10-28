If the early set photos are a preview of what’s to come, then Spider-Noir is in good hands with Nicolas Cage.

First shared by TMZ, leaked photos from the Spider-Noir set have revealed Cage in his full Spider-Man Noir costume. Cage is dressed in a full trench coat while wearing a fedora and goggles.

In Spider-Noir, Cage stars as Spider-Man Noir, “an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.” Cage voiced the same character in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Now, Cage will become the first actor to play Spider-Man Noir in a live-action TV series.

Besides Cage, Spider-Noir stars Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Li Jun Li, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Karen Rodriguez. Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, and Amanda Schull have been cast in recurring roles.

In a recent interview, Cage, who considered himself a nonviolent person, is OK with fighting crime in Spider-Noir because it’s “fantasy.”

“I don’t like violence. I don’t want to play people who are hurting people,” Cage said about Spider-Noir. “One of the things that I like about this potential show is that it’s fantasy. It’s not really people beating people up. Monsters are involved.”

Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot are developing Spider-Noir for MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the tandem behind Sony’s Spider-Verse franchise, are attached as producers alongside Amy Pascal. Harry Bradbeer will executive produce and direct the first two episodes.

Spider-Noir will premiere domestically on MGM+ before streaming globally on Prime Video.