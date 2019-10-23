With the highly anticipated launches of both Apple TV+ and Disney+, November is shaping up to be a massive month in television streaming. Not only will exciting new series be released through these services, but existing streaming platforms like HBO, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Netflix will also be launching new shows and serving up fresh seasons of popular series.

There’s something for everyone, from sci-fi to drama to comedy. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated series that will begin streaming in November 2019.

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

This comedy premiering November 1 takes place during Emily Dickinson’s era but with a “modern sensibility and tone.” Described as a coming-of-age story, viewers follow the famous poet as she explores societal and gender constraints while trying to become a writer who’s far too imaginative for her time. Hailee Steinfeld stars as the title character, with Jane Krakowski as Mrs. Dickinson, and Wiz Khalifa and John Mulaney as recurring characters, the former as the personification of death and the latter as poet and philosopher Henry David Thoreau.

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The idea for this series came during a lunch between NASA astronaut Garrett Reisman and show creator Ronald D. Moore. In an alternate version of history, the global space race never ended, and this sci-fi miniseries explores the events occuring after the USSR beats the U.S. to the first moon landing. The Red Moon event sends NASA into a tailspin as it sets out to challenge the Soviet Union. The first three episodes will launch November 1, with the remaining seven to be released weekly through December 20.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season 2 (Amazon Prime)

The second season of this political thriller will premiere November 1, and the show has already been renewed for a third arc. It’s based on the characters from Tom Clancy’s fictional “Ryanverse,” and stars John Krasinski as the title CIA analyst, who chases after an extremist when he discovers a series of questionable bank transfers. Season 2 will look at Ryan as he confronts “the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America.” Krasinski is the fifth actor to play the character, with Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine having portrayed Ryan in the film series.

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

One of the most talked-about upcoming series from the new streaming service, this drama has a star-studded cast that includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. Aniston’s character, Alex Levy, runs a popular morning news program but finds herself in the midst of controversy when her longtime partner Mitch (Carell) is fired due to sexual misconduct allegations. Witherspoon’s character, Bradley Jackson, is an aspiring journalist who has her sights set on Levy’s job. It will premiere November 1, and is expected to be one of the most-watched shows from the service.

Oprah’s Book Club (Apple TV+)

She’s back! Apple will revive Oprah’s popular book discussion club in the form of a television series. Previously a segment within The Oprah Winfrey Show in which new books would be discussed and recommended to viewers and Oprah would interview the authors, Oprah’s Book Club 2.0 was launched in 2012 through OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network and O, the Oprah Magazine using social media platforms and e-readers. This revival will mark the return of one of the most beloved television personalities to the small screen. The first episode will premiere November 1, with a new episode set to launch every two months.

See (Apple TV+)

Launching November 1, this drama is set in a distant dystopian future in which the entire human race has lost its sense of sight and must adjust to this new way of living and surviving. The premise of a blind warrior whose wife gives birth to twins who can miraculously see presents the opportunity for some really interesting storylines — especially when there’s an evil queen who has her sights (pun intended) set on the babies. It’s Game of Thrones meets Bird Box in a chilling series with a cast headed up by Jason Momoa.

His Dark Materials (HBO)

This British fantasy adventure series based on the Philip Pullman novel series of the same name is yet another to be set in an alternate universe. This time, all humans have animal companions, called daemons, that are the manifestations of their human souls. It centers around a young orphan named Lyra (Dafne Keen), who uncovers dangerous secrets and a mysterious substance that could hold the answer to many of humanity’s biggest questions while she searches for a missing friend. Viewers can tune in starting November 4.

Encore! (Disney+)

Hosted and executive produced by Kristen Bell, this reality series brings together cast members from high school musicals and follows them as they rehearse and re-create their performance, years later. Launching the first episode November 12 with new episodes weekly, the series is an extension of an ABC special that aired in 2017 and reunited the cast of a 1997 production of Into the Woods from South Hills High School.

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Expanding on the ever-growing Star Wars universe, this space Western, also known as Star Wars: The Mandolorian, is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and 25 years prior to the rise of the First Order in The Force Awakens. The show follows a Mandalorian bounty hunter as he explores the outer reaches of the galaxy and tries to steer clear of the New Republic. Pedro Pascal will star as the title character, with Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, and Gina Carano also set to appear. With a reported budget of $120 million, Disney clearly expects big things for this Jon Favreau-created series, which will debut November 12.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

One can never have too much of Jeff Goldblum, and that’s the idea behind this documentary series that will follow the actor as he explores random things about the world, from tattoos to ice cream, and looks at how they are developed or made. Rather than research ahead of time, he goes in completely blind to learn about categories that fascinate him and pique his curiosity (and hopefully that of viewers as well). “I know nothing. That’s the premise,” he says in the trailer. Launching with the first episode on November 12, new episodes of this National Geographic presentation will be available for streaming weekly thereafter.

Dollface (Hulu)

After being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, Jules (Kat Dennings) realizes how much her life revolved around him and struggles to regain her own. She tries to reignite female friendships and do things for herself while also dealing with her own weirdly vivid imagination. That’s the premise of this comedy, which will launch on November 15. Alongside Dennings, the cast also includes Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky, with guest appearances from Ben Lawson, Macaulay Culkin, and Margot Robbie (who is also an executive producer).

The Man in the High Castle – season 4 (Amazon Prime)

Still going strong, this alternate history series looks at a parallel universe where the Axis powers won World War II, and Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan subsequently rule over a divided U.S. Based on the 1962 Philip K. Dick novel of the same name, the series will wrap up with its fourth season, which will debut on the streaming service November 15.

The Crown – season 3 (Netflix)

As the third of an intended six seasons, each of which covers a decade in the life of Queen Elizabeth II, this season will look at the period between 1964 and 1977, when Harold Wilson was prime minister. Olivia Colman will take over the title role from Claire Foy, with Tobias Menzes as Prince Philip (previously Matt Smith) and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret (played by Vanessa Kirby in the first two seasons). Worth noting is that filming is already underway for season 4, which is set for a 2020 release and will introduce Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin (Pennyworth) as Lady Diana Spencer. For now, gear up for season 3, which will debut November 4.

Editors' Recommendations