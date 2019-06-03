Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Apple TV’s first original series is Man in the High Castle meets First Man

Rick Marshall
By

Shows set in alternate histories are all the rage right now, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Apple has its own spin on a “What if?” theme in the works.

Apple delivered the first look at For All Mankind — expected to be the first original series for streaming platform Apple TV Plus — during the opening presentation of its annual Worldwide Developer Conference, held June 3 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

The series is set in an alternate timeline in which the space race never ended, and nations continue to push each other in a competition to journey farther into the galaxy. For All Mankind has an impressive sci-fi pedigree, with award-winning Battlestar Galactica and Star Trek writer Ronald D. Moore on board the project as creator and co-writer, along with Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi.

In the preview of the series that debuted during Apple’s WWDC keynote presentation, the show presents a timeline in which the Soviet Union was first to land on the moon, prompting an escalation of the space race far beyond the history we know.

Streaming television networks have found quite a bit of success with exploring alternate timelines in recent years. The Man in the High Castle has earned acclaim for Amazon Studios with its “What if the Nazis won World War II?” premise, while Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale — which unfolds after a second civil war in the U.S. — has been an Emmy and Golden Globe darling for two seasons now.

The cast of For All Mankind includes Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman as Edward Baldwin, Mad Men actor Nick Toren as Tim “Bird Dog” McKiernan, Sarah Jones as Tracy Stevens, Michael Dorman as Gordo Stevens, Olivia Trujillo as Aleida Rosales, Independence Day: Resurgence actor Arturo Del Puerto as Octavio Rosales, Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison, Shantel VanSanten as Karen Baldwin, and Yes Man actor Spencer Garrett as Roger Scott. House of Cards actor Chris Agos portrays Apollo 11 pilot Buzz Aldrin in the series.

The series is expected to debut when Apple TV Plus launches in the fall, but there’s been no exact date set for the service to premiere at this point.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (May 2019)
Up Next

iOS 13: Everything you need to know about the new software
iron man designer creates on msi laptop computex 2019 ilm single
Computing

How the creator of the original Iron Man suit now designs in 3D on just a laptop

In what was one of the most riveting demos at Computex this year, we met Colie Hertz, the designer of the original Iron Man suit. He demonstrated how is new process includes designing in 3D using VR and just a single laptop.
Posted By Nick Ross
panasonic s1h first full frame 6k camera news lumix featured
Photography

Panasonic Lumix S1H is the first full-frame camera that can shoot 6K video

Panasonic unveiled the S1H, its third S series full-frame camera, at Cine Gear Expo 2019. The video-focused mirrorless camera can shoot 6K/24p video or 10-bit 4K/60p and carries numerous other features for professional video shooters.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer
Cars

The Crosstrek Desert Racer off-road buggy is like no Subaru you’ve ever seen

The Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer is a Class 5 Unlimited buggy built for off-road racing. It's an attempt by Subaru to expand beyond its traditional focus on rallying and rallycross.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ford GT 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans retro liveries
Cars

Ford says au revoir to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with retro GT liveries

The 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans will be the last for the Ford GT, a tribute to the legendary Ford GT40 that won Le Mans four times in the 1960s. The current GT won its class on its first try in 2016 but is winless at Le Mans since then.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
popular television series renewed silicon valley 0101
Movies & TV

HBO’s hit comedy Silicon Valley will end after a seven-episode sixth season

Following a late start on the upcoming sixth season of the award-winning comedy series Silicon Valley, producers Alec Berg and Mike Judge have announced that the next season of their tech-industry satire will be the show's last.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Chris Gates
how i learned to love robert pattinson as batman cosmopolis
Movies & TV

How I learned to stop worrying and love Robert Pattinson as Batman

Robert Pattinson playing Batman is big news, and it's far from the end of the world for DC's Dark Knight, despite what some fans have argued. Here's why the Twilight actor could mean good things for the DC Comics hero.
Posted By Rick Marshall
game of thrones season 8 visual effects battle winterfell courtyard weta feat
Movies & TV

Dragons, fire, and giants: Behind the visual effects of Game of Thrones season 8

Weta Digital brought some of Game of Thrones season 8's most memorable moments to the screen, from midair dragon battles to an ill-fated, fiery charge into the night. Here's how they created the scenes everyone was talking about.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best shows on netflix tuca and bertie featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (June 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
best movies on netflix burning featured
Movies & TV

Who needs sunshine? Stay inside and watch the best movies on Netflix instead

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
ufc fight night stockholm on espn plus 153
Deals

How to watch UFC Fight Night Stockholm: Gustafsson vs. Smith on ESPN Plus

UFC Fight Night 153 is headed to Stockholm, with Sweden native Alexander Gustafsson facing American Anthony Smith this Saturday. If you want to watch it online, then here's how to start your ESPN Plus trial so you can stream it for free.
Posted By Lucas Coll
The Queen Podcast
Movies & TV

Best new podcasts: The Shrink Next Door, The Queen, Molly of Denali, and more

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include a sketchy psychiatrist, a cunning con woman, an Alaskan adventurer, and Utopia…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best new shows and movies to stream good omens featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream this week: Angels, demons, and a side of Hamm

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The divine comedy of Good Omens, the creeping dread of The Terror, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

Prime-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (May 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall