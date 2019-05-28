Digital Trends
Mobile

From iOS 13 to a new Mac Pro, here’s what to expect at Apple’s WWDC 2019

Mark Jansen
By
WWDC 2018

Apple always knows how to throw a party, but its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is set to blow the roof off the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California with some amazing announcements.

WWDC will run from June 3 until June 7, and it all kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on June 3 with the keynote. The keynote is expected to touch on all of Apple’s latest developments — but what are we actually expecting to see from the world’s biggest company? The next version of the iPhone’s operating system — iOS 13 — is a certainty, but what of those rumors of a new Mac Pro? We’ve scoured the internet for the finest and freshest rumors, and we’ve compiled them all here.

From iOS 13 to HomePod improvements, here’s what we expect to see at Apple WWDC 2019.

iOS 13

Craig-Federighi-ios-12-wwdc-2018
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Make no mistake about it — iOS 13 will be the biggest news out of WWDC, and it will take up a good amount of time during the keynote presentation.

But what can we expect from an updated version of Apple’s mobile operating system? The first whisper on everyone’s lips is the long-awaited addition of a dark theme. This system-wide setting is likely to be similar to MacOS’s dark theme, and will probably require developers to retool their respective apps for a dark look, much like Android Q’s dark mode. Hand-in-hand with a dark mode are changes to the iOS sleep mode. Rumors suggest we’ll be seeing new features for when you go to bed, including tighter integration with the existing Bedtime feature, darkening of the screen, and automatic Do Not Disturb.

It’s rumored that iOS 13 for iPad will also introduce new features aimed at boosting workflow, making Apple’s tablet a more effective workplace device. These new features include multi-window support, side-by-side instances of a single app, and stackable, movable cards inside apps.

Expect the usual raft of changes aimed at improving speed and general bug fixes, but Apple’s also revamping some of the core apps. Books, Mail, Messages, Maps, Reminders, and Health are all rumored to be getting improvements and additions in iOS 13. The new and improved Maps will supposedly let you save important addresses, while Messages is getting support for profile pictures and more privacy options. Reminders and Files look to be getting the biggest changes though, with improved filters and a much better layout.

New gestures are also apparently incoming, and include an “undo” gesture that uses a three-finger swipe to remove the last action or typed word. Find My iPhone may also be merging with Find My Friends, bringing features from both apps under the same roof. There are also rumors of a new and improved Home screen, though that particular feature may be postponed until iOS 14.

We won’t know which devices will be getting iOS 13 until it’s officially revealed, but rumors suggest some devices won’t get the update. Those rumored to be cut off from the latest software include the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 5s, the iPad Mini 2, and the original iPad Air. So if you’re reading this on any of them, try not to get too excited until the device list is confirmed.

Read more about iOS 13.

MacOS 10.15

MacOS Mojave 10.14

iOS won’t be the only updated operating system Apple is likely to show off at WWDC — MacOS 10.15 is also expected, and it’s rumored to be packing a few impressive new features.

Many of the new additions are likely to be features that bring iOS and MacOS closer than ever before. Rumors suggest MacOS 10.15 will let Mac users use an iPad as a second screen, so you’ll be able to move windows onto your iPad and use an Apple Pencil to draw or write directly into MacOS.

It’s also rumored Apple is advancing its Marzipan project too, which would make iPads more easier to use as a full laptop replacement. Additions to MacOS 10.15 would allow developers to change an app’s input between touchscreen and trackpad/mouse depending on the OS of a device, reducing the need to make two versions of the same app.

MacOS may also follow in iOS’ footsteps by splitting iTunes into separate Music, Podcasts, Books, and TV apps. These apps are likely to be replicas of those same iOS apps. Also expected is support for Siri Shortcuts and a Screen Time app, window snapping, iMessage Effects, and a revamped Find My iPhone app — which likely replicates the expected additions to the iOS 13 app. However, all these changes are not going to be without their casualties, as it’s likely 32-bit apps will no longer work on MacOS after 10.15.

Read more about iPad second screen support, Marzipan, new iTunes apps, and Siri Shortcuts support.

WatchOS 6 & tvOS 13

apple watch tips tricks apps
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

We can’t forget about Apple’s last two operating systems either. WatchOS and tvOS are also set to receive update news during WWDC. tvOS 13 is set to be a relatively minor update, and may not get much stage time at the keynote — though Apple’s new Apple TV Plus service may get a small mention.

WatchOS 6 looks to be a more of a significant update though, and Apple Watch owners should watch closely. The Apple Watch is rumored to get its own App Store in WatchOS 6, so owners will be able to download apps straight to their wrists. That app store is likely to be joined by some new watchfaces, and a whole host of new apps. Rumored additions are medication-monitoring app Dose, menstrual cycle-tracking app Cycles, an audiobook app, a Calculator, Animoji and Memoji stickers, and more.

There will likely be more accessibility features too, and you might be able to expect support for hearing aid battery levels, rain data, and a tool that measures the sound level of surroundings. Since Apple is also tweaking its Health app in iOS 13, it’s also likely we’ll see more health-related features in WatchOS 6.

Read more about tvOS 13.

Mac Pro

apple reveals mac pro price specs details 10 22

Apple has been on something of a roll recently, reviving long-dormant lines with snazzy new updates. Last year saw the reveal of a new Mac Mini, while this year saw new versions of both the iPad Mini and the iPad Air. Next, it could be the turn of the Mac Pro.

It’s been five years since we last saw a new Mac Pro, so its safe to say that anticipation for a new model is high. The new Mac Pro is rumored to be built from the ground up to be the perfect work machine for creative professionals. While specifics are scarce, expect plenty of processing power and something like the 9th-gen Intel Xeon processor powering the machine.

It’s safe to imagine a radical new design is in the works too. Rumors have been circulating Apple is looking to introduce a modular design in the new Mac Pro. Whether that means owners will be able to open the machine and add new components or something more complex is currently unknown, but some leaks claim it will comprise of a series of “bricks” that can be combined together to boost power and add capabilities.

The Mac Pro may also be joined by a new Apple-built monitor, which may also be available separately.

Read more about the Mac Pro 2019.

Apple HomePod enhancements

Apple Homepod
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

While the Apple HomePod has some great features that really set it apart, there’s no doubt it’s lagging behind the competition. WWDC doesn’t seem likely to include any new additions to the HomePod range, but we may be seeing some enhancements to Apple’s not-so-humbly priced smart speaker to bring it up to speed with the Google Home and Amazon Echo ranges.

A notable addition is rumored to be multi-user support, which means the HomePod will be able to recognize and reply to multiple people in a household, with customized responses. That update may also be joined by an improved Home app for iOS and Mac, which will reportedly allow users to view security camera footage from inside the app.

Read more about the improved Apple HomePod.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best cheap phones for 2019
Up Next

How to replace lost or broken AirPods or their charging case
apple watch samsung gear s3 frontier deal featured
Deals

Garmin and Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches get hefty price cuts for Memorial Day

Smartwatches can get pretty expensive, but if you've been waiting for a decent discount to pick one up, Amazon is offering some great deals during its Memorial Day sale. Garmin and Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches are on sale now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
smartphone battery
Mobile

Learn how to boost your smartphone battery life with these tips

Our smartphones are an integral part of everyday life, but to keep them functioning at their best for the long haul, it's critical to preserve battery life. Here are some easy steps you can take every day to boost your phone's battery life.
Posted By Jackie Dove
huawei p30 pro
Mobile

Protect your Huawei P30 Pro with one of these great cases or covers

It's not smart to go without a case for a glass phone like the Huawei P30 Pro, so you should shop for protection before it picks up a scratch or worse. We've rounded up the best Huawei P30 Pro cases and covers right here.
Posted By Simon Hill
best apps for teachers education back to school guide feat
Mobile

These apps for teachers and educators will put you at the head of the class

Students shouldn't be the only ones using their smart devices in the classroom. Check out our top picks for the best apps for teachers and educators, whether you're looking to post grades, assign readings, or merely stay organized.
Posted By Jackie Dove
powerbeats pro
Home Theater

Apple might add dual Bluetooth audio connections to the iPhone

Dual Bluetooth audio connections are already available on many Android phones. But so far, Apple hasn't added it to the iPhone. Rumor has it this could change, giving two sets of wireless headphones access to the same music.
Posted By Simon Cohen
how to remove malware from your android phone huawei mate 20 review 5339
Mobile

How to remove Android malware from your phone or tablet

Did you download an infected app? You need to remove Android malware as soon as possible. Here's the process to uninstall, along with some recommendations on how to safeguard your phone.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
tiktok owner bytedance making own smartphone
Mobile

TikTok owner ByteDance reportedly building its own smartphone

ByteDance, the owner of popular short video app TikTok, is reportedly building its own smartphone. Given that regular phones could download the same apps that this phone would have preloaded, the selling point of such a device remains…
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
ikea finally gets around to adding shopping its smartphone app
Smart Home

Ikea finally gets around to adding shopping to its smartphone app

Ikea is revamping its mobile app so that you'll finally be able to shop from it. Due out later this year, the new app will also include other new features designed to enhance the shopping experience at its physical stores.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
samsung galaxy fold news feat
Mobile

Still want a Galaxy Fold? Now you have to wait until June for a release date

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has arrived, and it goes on sale soon. Folding out from a 4.6-inch display to a tablet-sized 7.3-inch display, this unique device has six cameras, two batteries, and special software to help you use multiple apps.
Posted By Simon Hill
xiaomi redmi k20 pro news
Mobile

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro packs a Snapdragon 855 for under $400

The Redmi K20 Pro looks like 2019's biggest smartphone bargain yet, squeezing in masses of new tech, including the Snapdragon 855 processor, an OLED screen, and a pop-up camera for under $400.
Posted By Andy Boxall
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

On a budget? We found the best affordable smartphones you can buy

Here are the best affordable phones for anyone working with a tight budget, whether you're a fan of stock Android or marathon battery life. Find out what you can get for under $500 or far, far less as we round up the best budget…
Posted By Simon Hill
new-apple-ipodtouch-7th-gen
Home Theater

Boasting only a faster processor, Apple hopes new iPod Touch will lure AR gamers

It's been so long since we got a new iPod Touch, expectations have been pretty high. Alas, Apple's seventh iteration of its popular portable media player gets a new brain, and more storage, but is otherwise completely unchanged.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Moment Fanny Sling Pack
Photography

Moment’s new camera bags are small, but fashionable and functional

Moment, the company that makes high-quality lenses for smartphones, has announced a lineup of camera bags. It's a new category for the company. Other new additions include a wallet case for select smartphones.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Huawei flagship at AT&T
Mobile

Huawei's Android replacement is almost ready, releases in June

It seems all-but confirmed that Huawei has developed its own operating system to replace Android, and it seems it launches at the end of June. Here's everything we know about Huawei's "HongMeng" OS.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen