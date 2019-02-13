Digital Trends
Get ready for new AirPods, MacBooks as rumored dates for Apple WWDC 2019 emerge

Michael Archambault
Apple’s next World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) is rumored to take place June 3-7 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. We don’t recommend purchasing your airline tickets until the information is solidified, but there is solid ground to the notion that Apple will be hosting its annual developer conference at the San Jose location. Booking information has been discovered that not only points to McEnergy as the hosting location but also pinpoints the date range in early June 2019.

Over the past decade, Apple has always chosen the first half of June to host its WWDC, but that doesn’t usually guarantee us an exact date; however, the city of San Jose’s Office of Cultural Affairs has let a bit of information slip in its most recent events calendar. Companies need to register large events with the city of San Jose, and its June roster shows that Apple has reserved the Discovery Meadow Park on June 6 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. In past years, Apple has thrown its keynote after-party at Discovery Meadow when it has used McEnery as a hosting venue.

As of the publishing of this article, the information regarding Apple’s Discovery Meadow reservation has disappeared from the San Jose event calendar, as Apple likely attempts to clean up any leaks that have begun to spill out about its upcoming developer soiree. Knowing a date for WWDC 2019 is excellent for remote viewers standing by to soak up the news, but developers who wish to attend will still most likely need to do so through Apple’s lottery program. Even then, most developers in attendance will need to shell out $1,600 for a prized ticket.

Rounding up what to expect at an Apple event can be difficult given the company’s secretive nature, but we have a few ideas of what might be on the way including the launch of AirPods 2, and new processor upgrades for Apple’s Mac lineup. A new iPad might also be around the corner based on Apple’s update cycle period, but there are no guarantees. Be sure to stay tuned to Digital Trends as we discover more about the core of Apple’s big event.

