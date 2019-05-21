Digital Trends
Computing

Apple’s updated MacBook Pro may be twice as fast, but can it handle the gains?

Chuong Nguyen
By
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1

Apple recently refreshed its line of MacBook Pro laptops, and the company claims that the performance of its premium notebooks is now up to twice as fast as the models they replace. That boost in speeds is thanks to Intel’s ninth-generation Core processors, which brings up to eight cores of processing power on the larger 15-inch variant — an increase of two cores from last year’s upgraded Core i9 configuration — for the first time to Apple’s notebook lineup.

Given that the thermal issues that plagued the six-core Intel Core i9 MacBook Pro models last year resulted in throttled performance, it’s unclear if this year’s more powerful chips will endure the same fate. For its part, Apple addressed the throttling issue last year with a software patch that appeared to have resolved the complaint for many owners, but it’s unclear if Apple addressed the internal design of the MacBook Pro this year to accommodate Intel’s more powerful chips.

“MacBook Pro is more powerful than ever for compiling code, processing high-resolution images, rendering 3D graphics, editing multiple streams of 4K video and more,” Apple said in a statement. The 15-inch MacBook ships with either a six- or eight-core processor, while the more compact MacBook Pro tops out with a quad-core silicon.

The MacBook Pro 15 can reach speeds up to 5.0GHz with Turbo Boost with Intel’s ninth-generation CPU, while the MacBook Pro 13 tops out at 4.7GHz with Turbo Boost on Intel’s eighth-generation processor. Apple claims the premium eight-core MacBook Pro 15-inch is twice as fast as last year’s quad-core model, with 50% faster compute times in TetrUSS and 65% faster compiling time in Xcode. Additionally, according to Apple’s claims, creatives can edit up to 11 simultaneous video streams in 4K using Final Cut Pro X, while designers can render 3D scenes twice as fast in Maya Arnold.

Like last year’s MacBook Pro models, the new laptops come with displays that support a wider P3 color gamut, True Tone technology, a spacious Force Touch trackpad, and Apple’s custom T2 security chips, and the Touch Bar. Apple has demoted the seventh-generation Intel processors to lesser expensive 13-inch models that ship without the Touch Bar. On the updated Touch Bar-equipped models, you will find four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and both sizes of the MacBook Pro rely on Intel’s integrated Iris Plus Graphics. The 13-inch model supports Intel iris Plus Graphics 640 and the 15-inch model ships with better Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 alongside discrete AMD Radeon graphics options.

Intel-9th-Gen-Core-package
Luke Larsen/Digital Trends

Pricing starts at $1,799 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an eighth-generation 2.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of solid-state storage. For Intel’s ninth-generation processor, you’ll have to upgrade to the bigger 15-inch model. The base MacBook Pro 15-inch ships with a six-core 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, Radeon Pro 555X discrete graphics, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive for $2,399. An upgraded configuration with an eight-core 2.3GHz Intel ninth-generation Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Radeon Pro 560X discrete graphics will set you back $2,799.

Just as important with the performance gains with this refresh, Apple also addressed reliability concerns with the update. Apple revised its third-generation keyboard design with butterfly key switches to help improve reliability on the latest MacBook Pro. Owners of prior MacBook models with keyboards that utilize the butterfly key switches have complained about debris getting lodged under the keys, causing unresponsive or sticky keys that forced Apple to expand its keyboard repair program. With the newest generation of MacBook Pro, Apple claims that the fixes it made should help alleviate common complaints, but it did not specify what changes were made to the overall keyboard’s design. Apple is still labeling this keyboard as the third-generation keyboard, according to a report on The Verge. We will have to see if the newly implemented tweaks address reliability concerns on these updated MacBook Pro models with eighth- and ninth-generation Intel processors.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for May 2019
Up Next

The best 15-inch laptops
awesome tech you cant buy yet robo firefly feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Insect drones and kinetic sculpture robots

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best PDF editors MacBook
Computing

Whether you want to edit, sign, or append, PDFs, these are the best PDF editors

While there are plenty of PDF editor options online, finding a solution with the tools you need can be tough. Here are the best PDF editors for your editing needs, no matter your budget or operating system.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Dell Inspiron 5680 review
Computing

Give your PC a new lease on life by upgrading its core components

Older PCs can still be great tools for work and play, they just need a little upgrade now and then. Here are the best upgrades you can make to your PC to make it feel fresh and fast once again.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best tax software united states american taxes 1040 social security number ssn header
Computing

The best software for filing your taxes — because you can never be too early

The best tax software offers a variety of services for saving money, completing your taxes at top speed, or getting advice for more complex tax scenarios that you haven't had to deal with before.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Computing

Through the wire, to the limit, to the wall: The 5 best ethernet cables

While our world may be transitioning to wireless connectivity, Ethernet connections are still faster and less prone to lag times than traditional Wi-Fi networks. Here are five of the best Ethernet cables you can buy.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Your amazing PC rig needs an amazing computer case. These are the very best

There's an incredible variety of PC cases on the market, but a few stand above the rest. Any of our five best computer cases will make your desktop look and work great, no matter what your budget is.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Super Mario World
Emerging Tech

How Super Mario, Magic: The Gathering, and PowerPoint are low-key supercomputers

What if the creators of Super Mario World, PowerPoint, and even Magic: The Gathering had accidentally created tools hiding a general-purpose computer in plain sight? Turns out they have.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Google Press Photo of Google products
Computing

Yes, Google tracks and collects your online purchases through Gmail. But why?

Google has been tracking your purchase history and while the company says that the tracking is part of an effort to help you keep track of your purchases, there are indications that there might be other, less clear motives for doing so.
Posted By Anita George
HP Spectre x360 15 2019 review
Computing

HP slashes $200 off Spectre x360 laptops in Memorial Day deal

HP's Spectre x360 laptops are among the best premium convertible notebooks on the market today, and now you can save $200 on these laptops thanks to HP's Memorial Day sale. The 15-inch model also supports discrete graphics.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
HP Chromebook 14 Review
Product Review

The first AMD-powered Chromebook will make you wish you had Intel inside

The HP Chromebook 14 is a budget Chrome OS laptop that cuts its price in part by choosing AMD over Intel and by using plastic instead of metal. The results are mixed.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Windows 10 Notifications
Computing

Windows 10 notifications driving you crazy? Here's how to get them under control

Are the notifications on Windows 10 annoying you? Here's our guide on how to turn off notifications in Windows, and how to manage alerts so that the important stuff still gets through.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Google Home Walmart
Deals

Walmart Memorial Day sale: 4K TVs, laptops, and Apple iPads get price cuts

The Walmart Memorial Day sale has begun. With some pretty nice savings on Apple iPads, Samsung and Vizio 4K TVs, laptops, and Google Home devices, now is a great time to snag some electronics for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Walmart, Dell, and Home Depot start early

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
plex-roku-1
Home Theater

Plex is free and easy, and you'll wonder how you survived without it

If you want a Netflix-like experience for the media you already own, you need Plex. It's the free media center software that automatically catalogs and plays your movies, music, photos, and more, on your TV. Here's how to use it.
Posted By Simon Cohen, Tyler Lacoma