Digital Trends
Computing

Intel’s new Core i9 processors bring 8-core power to laptops

Luke Larsen
By

Intel announced a fresh line of ninth-generation processors, including a new Core i9 chip made for laptops. The company started its rollout of ninth-generation Core processors in the fall of 2018 with the Core i9-9900K and Core i7-9700K, two powerful desktop chips that came at shockingly high prices.

This new batch of silicon brings the high clock speeds and core counts to laptops, specifically for gamers and content creators. In addition, Intel fleshed out the rest of the Coffee Lake refresh desktop chips in the ninth-generation family as well. They aren’t the 10nm Ice Lake chips we’ve all been waiting for, but they do provide a fresh set of chips to power the new computers launching soon.

Welcoming Core i9 to laptops

Intel is well-aware that gamers are its most important demographic. It might sell more to business and enterprise clients, but no one cares more about its products than gamers. A new talking point among many companies in the computer business is the burgeoning growth of a “content creator” demographic. These are people who might game on the side, but really need a computer that can handle intense applications and workloads such as streaming or 4K video rendering.

This new series of ninth-gen H-series chips are all catered toward both of these groups. Here’s how they break down:

intel 9th gen core i9 laptop mobile

The Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 are now in three distinct categories of core counts, which makes them a bit more clear for the average person buying a laptop. The previous Core i9 mobile chip, the Core i9-8950HK, was only a six-core processor, which made its improvement over the Core i7 a bit less substantive. The eight-core Core i9-9880H and 9980HK are both eight-core, 16-thread chips, which make it more of a true Core i9 to match the desktop chips.

The Core i9-9980HK is the unlocked version, which is the only ninth-gen mobile chip to hit that envious 5.0GHz clock speed at Turbo Boost on a single core.

The entire series of new chips are in the H-series, meaning they’re made with heavier usage in mind. We’re already seeing the Core i7-9850H show up in gaming laptops like the Razer Blade, while some of the most powerful systems have already featured the Core i9. The Core i7-9750H (and the partially unlocked 9850H) have the same core count, but enjoy an upgrade in single-core clock speed and turbo frequency from last year’s chip.

Whether laptop manufacturers like Apple can squeeze this Core i9 into its super-thin 15-inch laptops will be the true test. At launch, the 2018 MacBook Pro 15 famously throttled that chip so hard it couldn’t even maintain its base clock speed. This is true of many of the non-gaming laptops that attempted to implement the chip into a tiny chassis.

We still haven’t seen the rollout of new U-series processors for standard thin-and-light laptops such as the Dell XPS 13. We’ll probably see these launch later this year, perhaps at Computex or IFA.

Filling out the desktop family

Nothing this year is going to top the Core i9-9900K coming from Intel. Despite some of the concerns about the performance gain that chip gives you over previous generations (or the price compared to AMD’s options), the 9900K is as powerful a processor as they come.

However, Intel announced a swath of new processors that fill out the ninth-gen options a bit more, especially on the lower end of things.

1 of 4
intel 9th gen core i9 laptop desk 1
intel 9th gen core i9 laptop desk 2
intel 9th gen core i9 laptop desk 3
intel 9th gen core i9 laptop desk 4

Alongside the Core i9-9900K and the Core i7-9700K are the locked versions of those chips, which come in at lower Turbo Boost speeds and more affordable prices. Like the Core i7-9700K, the 9700 gets the bump up to eight cores over the six cores in the Core i7-8700. As usual, these chips have a lower 65-watt TDP compared to the 95 watts of power output by the unlocked versions.

Intel has also continued the T-series chips, which are low-powered versions of its new processors. This is the first time we’ve seen a T-series Core i9, which squeezes eight cores and 16 threads into a 35-watt TDP. These are commonly used in all-in-one or highly compact systems. In case you’re wondering, the F-series chips are identical to the others, except with the integrated graphics removed. Strangely, despite the fact that they’re missing an entire component, they aren’t a single cent cheaper.

The less outrageously expensive processors also see a nice bump in the ninth-gen refresh. The Core i5-9600 and i5-9500 both hop up to six cores and six threads to join the previously announced i5-9400, each with marginally different base clocks speeds. Meanwhile, the new Core i3 chip remains at four cores but now includes an overclockable version (the Core i3-9300K) and Turbo Boost capability.

Even the Pentium Gold and Celeron processors got some love with increased clock speeds, though they are still stuck at two cores.

Features across the board

intel 9th gen core i9 laptop wifi 6

When it comes to new processors, speed is what counts. No doubt about that. But Intel also highlighted some other new features in these new chips, especially in the areas of storage and connectivity.

Although Intel has quietly moved itself from the mobile 5G game, it’s pushing ahead with another important evolution in connectivity: Wi-Fi 6. All ninth-gen processors include Wi-Fi 6 capability in the form of Intel’s Gig Plus solution. Intel claims Gig Plus will allow for connections that max out at almost three times the speed, as well as support for four times as many active devices. Of course, you’ll also need a new Wi-Fi 6 router to allow for those faster speeds.

These new processors also support Intel’s new fast memory solution, Optane H10 with Solid State Storage. Previously only used to speed up hard disk drives, Optane’s caching technology could take SSD storage speeds to the next level. Because Intel has integrated into a single M.2 design, we should start to see it popping up as an option in more and more thin-and-light laptops. As of now, however, this is being limited to pre-built systems.

Don't Miss

The best Chromebooks for 2019
Ryzen APUs
Computing

AMD’s 2020 Ryzen CPUs could have a big boost in power efficiency

The sequel to AMD's Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 CPUs is slated for a 2020 release and when it arrives, could leverage the new Zen 3 architecture to deliver impressive gains to performance and power efficiency.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple imac 5k 27 inch 2019 review imac5k feat
Computing

The iPhone’s Screen Time and Siri Shortcuts could land on Macs this year

For its desktop computers, it appears that Apple may continue to draw from the iPhone for inspiration. iOS 12 features, like Screen Time and Siri Shortcuts, are believed to be making their way to MacOS this year at WWDC in June.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how dell fixed xps 13 biggest flaw ces 2019 display
Computing

Dell slashes prices of XPS 13 and Alienware 17 laptops in latest promo

Dell's latest promotion will score you big savings on the XPS 13 or the Alienware 17. The stylish XPS 13's discount is for $430, and only the rose gold model is on sale, while gamers who choose the Alienware 17 will save $860.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Stock photo of Lenovo C390
Computing

Lenovo’s Yoga C930 sale drops a $650 discount on its 2TB SSD laptop

Lenovo is offering one of its 2-in-1 laptops at a $650 discount. This Lenovo Yoga C930 laptop comes with a 2TB solid-state drive, a digital pen, a fingerprint reader, and a Dolby Atmos sound bar.
Posted By Anita George
Acer Aspire E 15 Review
Computing

You won't want to miss these deals on some of the best laptops around

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
awesome tech you cant buy yet jet landmine robot feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robots that eat landmines and clean your floors

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Computing

These business machines can rival any consumer laptop in style and function

These laptops have the reliability, performance, and battery life you need whether you're at your desk or flying across the country for a meeting, letting you to revel in a function-first approach.
Posted By Mark Coppock
leaky password patterns pdg feature
Computing

Online passwords: Research confirms millions of people are using 123456

According to recent analysis of data caught up in cyber attacks, millions of people are continuing to use super-simple passwords, with 123456 topping the list of easy-to-crack codes.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
microsoft surface book 2 15 inch review 310
Computing

Microsoft deal takes up to $400 off select Surface Book 2 laptops

Microsoft is running a promotion for the Surface Book 2, taking as much as $400 off the price of the laptop at the Microsoft Store. The promotion applies to select 13.5- or 15-inch configurations of the convertible laptop.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
check out this video of a pc encased in pasta computer article lede photo
Computing

Check out this video of a functional PC that’s encased in pasta

A YouTuber filmed himself building and testing a PC in which the computer's hardware was encased in pasta. The result was a computer with a chassis made out of uncooked pasta and hot glue and painted to resemble lasagna.
Posted By Anita George
apple ipad pro review 2018 ultrawide 1
Deals

The latest Apple iPad Pros get steep discounts on Amazon

The iPad Pro is now in its third generation, and the 2018 refresh of this premium tablet is, hands down, Apple’s best one yet. It’s on sale right now, too, for a good discount which can let you score one for as little as $675.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best chromebooks the chromebook hp
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Computing

Here's everything you need to know about setting up your wireless router

Want to get Wi-Fi working in your home, but don't know where to start? Here's a quick tutorial outlining the four basic steps needed for most routers. You'll be browsing on your laptop from the couch in no time.
Posted By Justin Pot