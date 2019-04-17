Digital Trends
Mobile

Intel gives up on 5G modems for smartphones, will focus on other devices

Mark Jansen
By

Intel has killed off any plans it had for producing 5G mobile modems, as detailed in a press release sent out on Tuesday, April 16. Instead of looking further into making 5G modems, Intel will instead be focusing its efforts on other avenues in the 5G space, like infrastructure and modems for other devices, including laptops, PCs, connected smart devices, and similar non-smartphone devices.

Despite professing excitement in the “cloudification” of networks allowed by 5G, Intel CEO Bob Swan blames the lack of a “clear path to profitability and positive returns” within the smartphone modem market as the reason for Intel’s sudden exit. “5G continues to be a strategic priority across Intel, and our team has developed a valuable portfolio of wireless products and intellectual property,” Swan continues. “We are assessing our options to realize the value we have created, including the opportunities in a wide variety of data-centric platforms and devices in a 5G world.”

However, it’s worth pointing out that other factors may have swayed Intel’s hand. Namely, the settlement in the long-running legal battle between Apple and Qualcomm. The same day saw the two companies announce the end of their legendary battle with a six-year settlement that will see Apple rely on Qualcomm for more of its hardware. Most notably, this will mean Apple has more options where 5G is concerned.

Intel had previously supplied the modems for the entire range of 2018 iPhones, and it was rumored Intel’s modems would power 5G connectivity in 2020’s iPhones. However, Intel’s delay on 5G modems means Apple would be far behind in 5G compared to competitors, putting the company at a severe disadvantage. Having the ability to instead buy 5G modems from Qualcomm, who has already created a working 5G modem, would be a large boost for Apple. Not that Apple should overly worry about 5G connectivity though — a survey from the start of 2019 showed that most Americans thought Apple was leading the way in 5G, despite not having any 5G-capable hardware.

Viewed in this light, it could be assumed Intel is folding at the sight of Qualcomm’s significantly stronger hand. However, it’s worth pointing out that while Qualcomm now holds something of a monopoly in the U.S., it’s far from the only player in the game, with Mediatek and Huawei producing their own modems. The practical birth of 5G also only just happened, with Verizon recently turning on its 5G network in a handful of U.S. cities, so it all remains an open field.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The T-Mobile/Sprint merger: Everything you need to know
iOS 12 Review
Mobile

Apple's iOS 13 will reportedly offer a systemwide Dark Mode and windowed apps

iOS 12 was a relatively large update to Apple's iPhone, but iOS 13 could be even bigger. Rumors have begun circulating about what we should expect from iOS 13, which suggest a much more productive operating system for both iPhone and iPad.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best smartwatch deals apple watch white
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for April 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple pencil 2018 news
Mobile

Apple has a weird issue with its second-generation Pencil

Apple has a bizarre issue with its second-generation Pencil. The company says that if it's in charging mode and is positioned close to a car's key fob, interference can prevent the device from unlocking the vehicle.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to use find my friends woman using smartphone
Social Media

No more moon showers as Facebook Messenger’s dark mode gets official rollout

Facebook Messenger launched a dark mode last month, but to activate it you had to message the crescent moon to someone. Now it's been rolled out officially, and it can be accessed in a far more sensible way — via settings.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

Leaker claims we'll be saying hello to the new OnePlus 7 range on May 14

The OnePlus 6T may still be new, but we're already looking ahead to the upcoming OnePlus 7. It will use the Snapdragon 855, and may have a new pop-up front camera, too. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 7.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
huawei p30 pro p20 mate 20 camera shootout comp feat
Photography

Family feud: Huawei P30 Pro vs. P20 Pro vs. Mate 20 Pro camera shootout

The Huawei P30 Pro's camera has an amazing zoom mode and low light capabilities. But take these away, and how does it compare when facing its sibling phones, the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro, taking regular photos?
Posted By Andy Boxall
decluttr iphone 6 deal apple review screen 1 800x534 c
Deals

Decluttr is offering a refurbished iPhone 6 for as little as $120

Decluttr announced a deal on its "good" condition iPhone 6. Through Decluttr, you can get the device for as little as $120, which is an excellent deal on the phone. The iPhone 6 may be a few generations old, but it's still a great device.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best iphone x screen protectors
Mobile

You've spent a grand, now don't skimp on a screen protector for your iPhone X

Wondering how to protect your new iPhone X against scratches and drops? Look no further than our list of the best iPhone X screen protectors, which includes screen protectors designed to reinforce your phone's front panel.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iPhone XS review
Mobile

Apple and Qualcomm settle all disputes, reach six-year agreement on chips

Apple and Qualcomm have announced that they have settled all disputes between them around the world -- and not only that, but have also agreed to a six-year agreement for Qualcomm to supply Apple with chips.
Posted By Christian de Looper
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

The Department of Justice may prevent the T-Mobile-Sprint merger

T-Mobile and Sprint are getting closer to merging. After a few failed attempts, the two companies announced their merger at the start of 2018. The new T-Mobile could be better positioned to take on the likes of Verizon and AT&T.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Moto Z3 review
Mobile

Spruce up your Lenovo smartphone with the best Moto Mods for the Moto Z-series

Moto Mods, the snap-on accessories compatible with Lenovo's Moto Z-series smartphones add a lot of value without adding a lot of bulk. Looking to try one out? Here are a few of our favorite Moto Mods.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Mobile

The Pixel 3 range will soon be coming to T-Mobile's network

Google's latest flagships, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, are now official and we have all the details from the October 9 event in New York City and Paris. Here's everything we know about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Posted By Simon Hill
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL will be coming to the U.S. with T-Mobile

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are considered to be two of the best Android smartphones, but it looks like Google could be prepping a midrange line. Say hello to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.
Posted By Mark Jansen