Digital Trends
Mobile

Verizon turns on its 5G networks in Chicago and Minneapolis a week early

Mark Jansen
By
qualcomm snapdragon 5g devices mwc 2019 phones moto z3

The world may not have seemed to have changed much between today and yesterday, but rest assured that something earth-shattering has occurred in the world of mobile tech. Verizon has officially flipped the switch and turned on 5G network access in Chicago and Minneapolis a full week ahead of schedule.

Verizon’s 5G network was due to come to life on April 11, alongside the launch of Motorola’s 5G Moto Mod for the Moto Z3. However, for an unknown reason, Verizon has decided to start the 5G revolution a week early, turning on 5G access in selected parts of Chicago and Minneapolis. Interestingly, it doesn’t seem as if Verizon has pushed the release of the 5G Moto Mod forward, so for the moment, there are precious few, if any, people actually able to access the network.

Still, it’s an impressive technical feat. When customers are actually able to access the network, they’ll be rewarded with incredibly fast download speeds from their new mobile connection. According to Verizon, 450 Mbps can be expected as a typical download speed, while peak speeds could rise to as high as 1 Gbps, with latency as low as 30 milliseconds. That’s astoundingly fast, and rivals most, if not all, home internet connections.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to roam far from the hot spots to use it, as the range is currently extremely limited. In Chicago, you can expect to find 5G signal in the West Loop and South Loop, around landmarks like Union Station, Willis Tower, The Art Institute of Chicago, Millennium Park, and the Chicago Theatre. Unsurprisingly, you’ll also find signal in Verizon stores in The Magnificent Mile and throughout The Gold Coast, Old Town, and River North.

Minneapolis is similarly limited. You’ll find 5G signal in the Downtown area, including Downtown West and Downtown East, as well as inside and around U.S. Bank Stadium. It will also be available around landmarks like the Minneapolis Convention Center, the Minneapolis Central Library, the Mill City Museum, Target Center and First Avenue venues, The Commons, areas of Elliot Park, and in the Verizon store in the Mall of America.

Of course, if you wander out of range of the 5G network, you’ll likely only bump down to 4G, which is still plenty fast. Verizon plans to add more than 30 new cities over the course of 2019, so don’t lose hope if your closest city hasn’t been upgraded yet. If you are within range of Verizon’s newest network, you’ll need a 5G-compatible phone to access it. At the moment, that means just the Moto Z3 with the 5G Moto Mod, but more 5G-capable phones are on the way, including Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G.

You can buy the 5G Moto Mod for $200 from Verizon, though you’ll need to either order a Moto Z3 at the same time, or already own one on a Verizon account.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: News, features, and rumors
samsung galaxy watch active review feat
Product Review

Comfortable. Beautiful. Affordable. What more do you want from a smartwatch?

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active is a strong contender in the wearable world. It has solid battery life, a great notification system, and good fitness-tracking capabilities, all for a price of $200. Did we mention it looks great, too?
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Samsung Galaxy S10 5g hands-on
Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G might be a few short weeks away from launch

Samsung announced a whopping four new Galaxy S10 devices, from the low-cost S10e to the triple-camera S10 and S10 Plus. But it's the Galaxy S10 5G that steals the show, as it will be the first 5G-ready smartphone to hit the market.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
huawei p30
Mobile

Huawei P30 vs. Google Pixel 3 vs. LG G8 ThinQ: Which is best for you?

If you're shopping for a new Android phone right now and you prefer a manageable size, then the Huawei P30 and the LG G8 ThinQ should be on your radar. But how do they compare to our favorite phone from last year, the Pixel 3? Let's find…
Posted By Simon Hill
pixel 2
Mobile

Pour one out in tribute: The Pixel 2 range has reached the end of its life

Last October, Google launched its latest smartphones the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Regardless of the model, both provide an excellent camera, fast performance, a colorful display, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the two…
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Julian Chokkattu
Best Galaxy S8 cases
Mobile

Here are the best Galaxy S8 cases and covers to protect your device

Why not protect that curvy display and stamp your own style on Samsung's latest flagship? We've rounded up the best Galaxy S8 cases available, whether you're looking for a minimalist shell or something more rugged.
Posted By Simon Hill
google 3rd generation chromecast everything to know update
Home Theater

Newly discovered code hints at future Apple Music Chromecast support

A few new lines of code found in the latest release of Apple Music for Android has some speculating that Chromecast (and Google Home) compatibility may be in the not-so-distant future for Apple's streaming music service.
Posted By Simon Cohen
motorola triple lens camera leak news g8 p40 small
Mobile

Leaked Moto phone with its triple-lens camera is a sweet little mystery

A mystery Motorola phone has been leaked with a triple-lens camera on the back, and a hole-punch screen on the front. The device has been referred to as both the Moto G8 and as a version of the Moto P40.
Posted By Andy Boxall
huawei p30 pro
Mobile

Huawei P30 Pro vs. Apple iPhone XS Max: Can two lenses beat four?

The Huawei P30 Pro is Huawei's latest and greatest flagship, with a powerful processor, a beautiful design, and an incredible camera setup. But is it better than Apple's iPhone XS Max? We compared the two in various categories to find out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy note 9 news silver 3
Mobile

Samsung could launch a pair of Galaxy Note 10 models in different sizes

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range was only just revealed, but Samsung is already working on the next big release. Not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 just yet, but we do have a few details.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen
mobvoi ticwatch pro news wrist suit
Wearables

The best of the best Wear OS watches you can buy in 2019

There are a ton of different Wear OS watches out there, but which one's right for you? No matter what you're looking for from a smartwatch, here are the best Wear OS watches out there.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best free live wallpapers for android 40871222 l
Mobile

Spark email app arrives on Android as Google’s Inbox expires

Popular email app Spark has been available for iPhone since its launch in 2015, but now it's finally come to Android. The launch comes as Google retires its Inbox app after four years of service.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
huawei p30 lite news top
Mobile

Down periscope: Huawei P30 Lite drops most desirable P30 Pro camera feature

The Huawei P30 Lite has been made official, and as expected it doesn't come with the awesome periscope zoom camera feature that makes the P30 Pro so desirable. On the bright side, the price is much lower.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best of ces 2018 kate spade scallop android wear smartwatch top tech winner
Wearables

Master Google’s Wear OS with these 16 essential tips and tricks

Google's Wear OS (formerly Android Wear) runs on loads of smartwatches now, but are you aware of everything it can do? These 16 tips and tricks will help you make the most of your smartwatch in a matter of minutes.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Honor View 20 review
Mobile

With Huawei’s help, Honor aims to be world’s fourth-largest smartphone brand

There are some seriously lofty goals being put in place for Huawei sub-brand Honor. Huawei wants it to become the fourth-largest smartphone maker in the world, while it continues its assault on first position.
Posted By Andy Boxall