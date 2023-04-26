 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Live in a rural area? Verizon 5G is about to get better for you

Jesse Hollington
By

Verizon plans to expand its faster 5G Ultra Wideband network to reach beyond urban and suburban centers later this year, helping to drive up performance for folks in rural areas and spearhead the growth of its fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband services.

Verizon CEO Hans Vestburg touched on these details this week in the company’s quarterly earnings call, where he lauded the rapid expansion of the carrier’s C-band coverage to reach 200 million people in just over a year “since we lit up the first site.”

Woman holding up smartphone with speed test results on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network.
Verizon

While that’s cost the carrier an additional $10 billion in capital expenditures — on top of the $45 billion it paid to license the spectrum in the first place — Vestburg notes that it’s paying off in “new sources of revenue growth” as customers upgrade to the latest 5G-capable phones to take advantage of the faster 5G Ultra Wideband network.

Related

Vestburg also shared that customers on Verizon’s 4G/LTE network are also seeing improved speeds as more traffic shifts to the newer C-band spectrum, freeing up the airwaves for those older phones that don’t yet support 5G.

Related Videos

“Where we offer C-band […] we see 4G customers benefiting as we offload traffic in some markets to our 5G Ultra Wideband network. The performance improvements will continue as 5G penetration expands market by market,” Vestburg said.

Bringing fast 5G to the countryside

5G cellular tower over rural countryside.
Dish Wireless

While Verizon still lags behind T-Mobile in mid-band 5G coverage, it’s not sitting still. Responding to a question about the carrier’s fixed wireless 5G services during the Q&A portion of the call, Vestburg noted that as things stand now, Verizon’s C-band spectrum only covers “70 markets out of over 400.”

While those 70 markets account for 60% of the U.S. population, the carrier sees a lot of untapped potential in the remaining 330 markets that have yet to get C-band. At this stage, Vestburg says Verizon is waiting until later this year when it’s expected to get its “next chunk of C-band” from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It’s also expected to ramp up its current C-band deployments to full power after coming to terms with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) earlier this year on ways to avoid interference with aircraft instruments.

Vestburg says it’s simply a matter of “waiting for clearance by year-end to get even more” C-band spectrum. That new spectrum is being allocated for suburban and rural areas, although he adds, “We’ll also get more urban spectrum as we’re only deploying 60, maybe 80 Megahertz.”

While Vestburg didn’t say how many of the additional 330 markets Verizon plans to cover by the end of this year, the carrier has its work cut out for it if it wants to catch up to rival T-Mobile, which has promised that its 5G Ultra Capacity network will reach 300 million people by that time.

More 5G in your home

Woman relaxing at home with laptop and coffee.

Verizon also hopes to use the rural C-band expansion to increase its footprint for fixed wireless 5G services to those areas where it’s most necessary. That is, 5G service you can use for your home internet.

Presently, Verizon’s 5G broadband services are available to only 40 million households, or about 20% of people covered by its 5G Ultra Wideband network. However, the company only has around 2 million FWA subscribers.

However, since Verizon’s 5G FWA coverage is still limited to urban areas, where Verizon’s own fiber-optic Fios services are widely available, it’s not surprising that there hasn’t been much uptake in those areas. While 5G fixed wireless access is rapidly improving, it still can’t compete on performance with top-tier fiber and cable broadband services.

Although Vestburg was a bit vague about exactly how Verizon plans to build out its 5G FWA services, it seems it’s enough of a priority for the carrier that it’s likely to begin its new C-band spectrum push into suburban and rural areas that are presently underserved by traditional wired broadband providers. This will give 5G FWA a clear advantage over the incumbent services in hopes of encouraging more customers to cut the cord and opt for home or business internet delivered over 5G.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Hollington
Jesse Hollington
Mobile Writer

Jesse has been a technology enthusiast for his entire life — he probably would have been born with an iPhone in his hand had they existed back then — and a fan of all things Apple since he got his first iPod in 2004. He worked as a full-time Senior Editor for iLounge for over ten years, where he wrote about all things iPhone and iPad, including reviewing products and writing tutorials. Jesse later joined Lifewire, where he handled roundups and reviews of computer networking gear, while still keeping a hand in covering the world of Apple devices for iDropNews. Jesse has also authored three editions of iPod & iTunes Portable Genius for Wiley Publishing.

Here’s another big reason why T-Mobile 5G dominates AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile smartphone.

T-Mobile continues to command a massive lead in offering the best 5G experience among U.S. carriers. A few weeks ago, a report from Ookla revealed that T-Mobile is leaving its rivals in the dust; now Opensignal has confirmed that not only is the Un-carrier’s lead increasing in raw speeds, but it’s leading the way in taking 5G into the mainstream.

According to Opensignal’s latest 5G Experience Report, T-Mobile not only offers the fastest 5G experience in the U.S. by a sizeable margin but on average, customers on T-Mobile spend nearly 50% of their time on the carrier’s 5G network.
Reaching for the best 5G coverage

Read more
Is the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G waterproof?
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in four different colors.

Samsung’s Galaxy A14 5G — the latest entry in the company’s A-series lineup — is a really interesting budget phone for 2023. It’s a $200 Android 13 smartphone with an expansive screen, 5G support, a new design, and a pretty solid camera array for the price.

While there’s enough going for the Galaxy A14 to make it a contender for anybody looking for a modern wallet-friendly smartphone, it’s impossible to build one at this price without making a few compromises. Some of these are to be expected: the panel is a 720p LCD, and it’s capped at 64GB of storage. However, the lower price tag may also have you wondering a very important question: Is the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G waterproof?
The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is not waterproof

Read more
T-Mobile is leaving AT&T and Verizon in the 5G dust
The T-Mobile logo on a smartphone.

Ookla has just published its latest market report revealing where U.S. mobile carriers and smartphone manufacturers stand in terms of providing the best 5G and 4G/LTE services.

Not surprisingly, T-Mobile remained in the top spot during the fourth quarter of 2022, eclipsing its rivals when it comes to median download speeds. What may be more surprising is that T-Mobile has increased its lead, clocking in at 151.37Mbps overall and 216.56Mbps for 5G, breaking the 200Mbps barrier for median 5G speeds across all bands for the first time.

Read more