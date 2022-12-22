 Skip to main content
Verizon’s cheapest 5G unlimited plan just got even cheaper

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

Verizon is one of the top service providers in the world, and now it’s sweetening the deal on its cheapest unlimited 5G plan. Currently, Verizon offers a handful of different service options, with the Welcome Unlimited plan being its cheapest.

An end-of-the-year deal, however, is reducing the price of the Welcome Unlimited plan even further by $5 per month per line — making it one of the cheapest unlimited 5G plans on the market.

Verizon store front displays the 5G network in NYC.
SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Image

The deal begins on December 23 but only runs for a limited time, so if you’re looking to switch providers while saving some cash, you’ll need to act fast. During that time, anyone signing up for the Welcome Unlimited plan will be given a discount for up to four separate devices. The updated pricing per line is as follows:

Related
  • $60 for one line (was $65)
  • $50 for two lines (was $55)
  • $35 for three lines (was $40)
  • $25 for four lines (was $30)

Although the discount isn’t a permanent price change for the plan, new subscribers to the Welcome Unlimited plan get a three-year price guarantee meaning that they won’t need to pay the regular prices again until 2025 at the very earliest.

It’s worth pointing out that, on account of it being Verizon’s cheapest plan, Welcome Unlimited is pretty barebones in terms of what it offers. Essentially, all you’ll get from it is unlimited 5G access. While that in itself is pretty solid, especially for the price, that’s all you’re getting. Other Verizon plans offer things such as free subscriptions to streaming services like Disney Plus and Hulu, access to mobile hotspots, and 5G Ultra Wideband — which is noticeably faster than base 5G connections. Some people may want those things and be willing to pay for them, but others may be totally fine giving up those niceties for a lower monthly rate.

That said, if all you’re looking for is a phone that can reliably connect to Verizon’s 5G network, then the discounted Welcome Unlimited plan is as good as it gets. Thanks to how affordable it is for families looking to connect four devices, it’s a better time than any to join Verizon and start saving. If you’re looking for a plan with more benefits, however, you may want to eye their other offers before committing one way or the other.

