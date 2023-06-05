Will my Apple Watch get watchOS 10? Here’s every supported model

At WWDC 2023, Apple rolled out big updates to its software portfolio. From iPhones to Macs and iPads to Watches, all the devices are getting new updates with a slew of added features. This is especially true of the watchOS 10 update coming to the Apple Watch.

The upcoming Apple Watch operating system includes redesigned apps, a variety of new watch faces, and a new Smart Stack to show relevant widgets right when they’re needed. Apple is also adding features to make use of the speed sensors and cadence sensors, which come in handy for cyclists. There are new Compass Waypoints and Maps capabilities for hikers. Plus, the Mindfulness app will now offer additional tools to support mental health.

But will you be able to take advantage of all of these new features? If you have an Apple Watch launched in 2018 or before, we have some bad news.

Here’s every Apple Watch getting watchOS 10

The big news here is that Apple is dropping support for the Apple Watch Series 3. The 2018 model will no longer get updates and will miss out on watchOS 10. If you have an Apple Watch Series 4 or above paired with iPhone Xs or later, you are eligible for the update.

Here’s a list of Apple Watch models that are compatible with watchOS 10:

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE (Both models)

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and 1st Generation SE miss out on the Time in Daylight feature, which is meant for parents to keep track of their kids spending time in the sun to protect them from developing myopia (aka nearsightedness). All other watchOS 10 features are available across the aforementioned lineup.

When will my Apple Watch get watchOS 10?

The developer beta of watchOS 10 is already available to Apple Developer Program members. Apple is no longer allowing you to install betas with profiles, so you’ll have to wait for the public beta to be available next month if you want to try watchOS 10.

The update will be available “this fall,” most probably in September, with the launch of the rumored Apple Watch Series 9.

