 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

How Siri helped me out in an almost impossible situation

Andy Boxall
By
Hey Siri
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, has lived in the shadow of Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa for a while. But recently, it proved more useful to me than any of its rivals by helping me out of an impossibly difficult situation.

What Siri did was listen and, crucially, hear, — which was something my dad was suddenly unable to do. And then, it communicated important information in a way that saved the day.

Recommended Videos

Mutton Jeff

Siri in action on an iPhone.
Digital Trends

Let me explain. My dad has worn hearing aids for years but has been “making do” for some time. The aging aids slowly deteriorated to the point where they reached the end of their working life and gave up, leaving my dad almost completely deaf. I had been in the process of organizing audiologist and hearing specialist appointments when this happened and needed to tell him what was going on, plus generally communicate with him.

Related

Shouting the details wasn’t really ideal, and it rarely got all the information across anyway. Furthermore, deafness is extremely isolating, particularly when it happens so suddenly. Making sure my dad still felt included was important, but it’s hard to do constantly during a general conversation.

A person holding the Apple iPhone 15 Plus.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

My mum had been writing things down in a notebook, a tried-and-tested way of coping with this kind of situation. However, it’s not only time-consuming but also unsuitable when there is quite a lot of detail to share. It’s fine for short sentences or a few words, but writing out hundreds of words, during which time handwriting may get worse or letters much smaller, isn’t very helpful. There had to be a better way.

This is where Siri came in to help. I wasn’t fully aware of the function, but I knew you could dictate to Siri and have it transcribe the spoken words if you asked. I took out my iPhone (a then almost new iPhone 15 Pro Max) and said, “Siri, take a note,” and from that moment on, communicating quickly and effectively with my dad became a whole lot easier.

Fast and accurate

iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro camera on leaves.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

With this command, Siri listens as you speak and puts what it hears down into a new note in the Notes app. It’s different from what happens when you tell Siri to take a voice note, which records your voice and saves it in the Voice Memos app. This is also helpful, but not in this situation. What I wanted was for my dad to read what I said, not to spend time physically writing it out in the first place.

It’s a handy feature, but what surprised me was Siri’s accuracy. Not much has been said about the advancements Apple has made in Siri’s voice recognition and comprehension, but it proved practically flawless. I speak with a British accent and didn’t make any special changes to my inflection, speed, or manner of speaking when dictating these notes, but I don’t recall any instance where I needed to manually alter words or sections where Siri misheard or misunderstood me.

Siri didn’t falter.

The messages included basic conversation, along with details of appointments, which often included quite technical terms, times, days, and planning information — some of which was complicated. Yet Siri didn’t falter. I spoke normally and conveyed the information in a fraction of the time and more conversationally than I would have done if I needed to write everything down.

What about when my dad went to read the notes? Due to the way Siri saves them, it’s in large, bold type on the screen, so I didn’t need to adjust it before my dad could comfortably read it. I expect it would be even easier to read if I dictated to Siri on an iPad, but I used what I had on hand.

Siri needs more recognition

Activating Siri on the Apple Watch Series 9.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

When I reviewed the iPhone 15 Plus, I found Siri to have greatly improved compared to the last time I used it, and discovered it was more accurate and faster than Google Assistant on the Pixel Tablet. Having Siri always listening in advance of this situation also made generating the notes simple, as I didn’t need to wake Siri using a button press.

I’m sure Google Assistant on a Pixel 8 can do something very similar, and perhaps even Bixby on a Samsung phone can do as well, but my iPhone was there in my pocket. Apple rarely talks about Siri these days, but perhaps it should be making a bigger deal out of its ability, as just like the best Apple products, Siri worked extremely well without much work from me. I didn’t even look up a specific command; I just tried it out, and it all worked even better than I could have hoped.

I understand my situation was very specific and unlikely one everyone will encounter, but if you’ve been ignoring Siri or not experimenting with its ability, my experience shows it’s well worth getting reacquainted, as it’s probably far better and more useful than you remember. I couldn’t have done without Siri’s help in those days leading up to getting a new set of hearing aids for my dad.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
How bad is a 2012 iPhone camera in 2023? Take a look for yourself
A person holding the iPhone 5.

I really like the iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera, which performed well in both our review and a recent camera test.

But after discovering an old, long-forgotten Apple iPhone 5 in a drawer at home and finding it was still in perfect working order, I wondered just how different photos taken with it would be compared to those taken by its current equivalents. I decided to find out in one of the more unusual camera tests I’ve ever performed.
Context and cameras
The iPhone 5, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and OnePlus 11 cameras Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
iOS 17.3 will give your iPhone a much-needed security upgrade
A person holding the Apple iPhone 15 Plus and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple has started testing a new feature that will add an extra layer of protection to your iPhone, something that will also dissuade thieves from snatching your phone. The feature in question is called Stolen Device Protection, and it is currently rolling out with the developer build of iOS 17.3 for users. This comes just one day after iOS 17.2 started rolling out to the public.

“This new feature adds an additional layer of security in the unlikely case that someone has stolen your phone and also obtained your passcode,” says Apple. Once enabled, this feature sets three additional security walls on your iPhone, which are as follows:

Read more
iOS 17.2 just arrived — here’s what’s new in the big iPhone update
Apple Journal app on iPhone 15 Pro.

After two beta versions, Apple has just released iOS 17.2 to the general public. (And along with it, tvOS 17.2 for Apple TV.)  This update is a rather big one, as it finally brings Apple’s native Journal app, which was missing from the initial iOS 17 release earlier this year. On top of that, there are more big changes for Apple Music and elsewhere.

The biggest feature of the iOS 17.2 update is the new Journal app. This native app lets users record posts about their day, with the ability to add photos and video, audio clips, and even location data, all of which the user can reflect on at some point in the future. It’s another great step for helping with mental well-being, similar to the moods featured in Apple Health.

Read more