The Food Fight

Fighting world hunger with a trivia game? It’s not as crazy as it sounds

Thanks to iris scanning, refugees can get the food they need at a glance

Earth has a food waste problem. Can giant, solar-powered refrigerators help?

This virtual grocery store puts real food on the table for refugees

Waiting in the wings: How drones are revolutionizing the battle against hunger

No soil? No problem. H2Grow can cultivate crops practically anywhere

Tech for Change

Team Rubicon revolutionizes disaster response. Microsoft wants to help

LifePod believes smart home tech can help facilitate the challenges of eldercare

The Fairphone 3 places ethics and the planet over specs and greed

Scientists develop implant to restore sight by stimulating the optic nerve

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV rated at 259 miles of range, outpacing most rivals

The three largest public EV charging networks are now working together

The Amazon rainforest is burning, but there’s a way you can help from your desk

Where do AirPods go when they die? The big problem with tiny earbuds

The Biotica800 air purifier uses probiotics to clean the air in your home

Biologists create an ‘eyeball on a chip’ that actually blinks

Withings latest blood pressure monitors detect heart problems before they happen

How gender questioning and transgender gamers found a safe space in VR

Comcast lets people with physical disabilities control a TV with just a glance

Mastercard’s Digital Wellness program uses A.I. to make online paying safer

How ZVOX soundbars use advanced tech to help the hard of hearing enjoy TV again

At Collision 2019, technology finds its purpose: Doing good

Twitter co-founder Ev Williams still wants to save the world

UV-activated superglue could literally help to heal broken hearts

Cleanyst imagines a new mix-at-home paradigm for cleaning products

Google’s Street View cars are helping build a giant map of global air pollution

Inside the Ocean Cleanup’s ambitious plan to rid the ocean of plastic waste

The grid of the future will be powered by … giant subterranean bagpipes?