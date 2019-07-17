Login
The Food Fight
Fighting world hunger with a trivia game? It’s not as crazy as it sounds
59 minutes ago
Thanks to iris scanning, refugees can get the food they need at a glance
59 minutes ago
Earth has a food waste problem. Can giant, solar-powered refrigerators help?
59 minutes ago
This virtual grocery store puts real food on the table for refugees
59 minutes ago
Waiting in the wings: How drones are revolutionizing the battle against hunger
59 minutes ago
No soil? No problem. H2Grow can cultivate crops practically anywhere
1 hour ago
Tech for Change
Team Rubicon revolutionizes disaster response. Microsoft wants to help
1 week ago
LifePod believes smart home tech can help facilitate the challenges of eldercare
1 week ago
The Fairphone 3 places ethics and the planet over specs and greed
3 weeks ago
Scientists develop implant to restore sight by stimulating the optic nerve
4 weeks ago
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV rated at 259 miles of range, outpacing most rivals
4 weeks ago
The three largest public EV charging networks are now working together
4 weeks ago
The Amazon rainforest is burning, but there’s a way you can help from your desk
4 weeks ago
Where do AirPods go when they die? The big problem with tiny earbuds
4 weeks ago
The Biotica800 air purifier uses probiotics to clean the air in your home
6 weeks ago
Biologists create an ‘eyeball on a chip’ that actually blinks
6 weeks ago
Withings latest blood pressure monitors detect heart problems before they happen
July 17, 2019
How gender questioning and transgender gamers found a safe space in VR
July 1, 2019
Comcast lets people with physical disabilities control a TV with just a glance
June 17, 2019
Mastercard’s Digital Wellness program uses A.I. to make online paying safer
June 7, 2019
How ZVOX soundbars use advanced tech to help the hard of hearing enjoy TV again
May 26, 2019
At Collision 2019, technology finds its purpose: Doing good
May 23, 2019
Twitter co-founder Ev Williams still wants to save the world
May 21, 2019
UV-activated superglue could literally help to heal broken hearts
May 17, 2019
Cleanyst imagines a new mix-at-home paradigm for cleaning products
May 17, 2019
Google’s Street View cars are helping build a giant map of global air pollution
May 14, 2019
Inside the Ocean Cleanup’s ambitious plan to rid the ocean of plastic waste
April 22, 2019
The grid of the future will be powered by … giant subterranean bagpipes?
April 22, 2019