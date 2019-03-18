Digital Trends
Mobile

The Apple iPad Air is the power-packed tablet for everyone

Mark Jansen
By
ipad air 2019 news range of apps

We absolutely love Apple’s iPad range, so a new iPad launch always gives us cause for excitement. March 2019 has delivered a double-whammy of excitement though, as Apple has launched both the new iPad Air and the long-awaited update to the iPad Mini.

While the iPad Mini is undoubtedly the top pick for portable tablets, the iPad Air has caught our eye for an entirely different reason. Once thought defunct, the “Air” branding has come roaring back into relevance, with Apple promising powerful specs for regular people. With powerful specs and a huge Retina screen, here’s absolutely everything you need to know about the new iPad Air for 2019.

Design and display

ipad air 2019 news new with smart keyboard

At first glance, there’s little to differentiate the iPad Air from previous iterations of Apple’s tablet. Anyone hoping for an iPad Pro-like shrinking of bezels is going to be disappointed, as the iPad Air comes with fairly large bezels at the top and bottom, and to the sides of the screen. It’s less of a problem for tablets than for smartphones, as it provides more area to grip, but it’s hard not to compare it to the futuristic iPad Pro and feel slightly disappointed.

There’s no Face ID, so you’ll find a Touch ID fingerprint scanner on the front, mounted under the 10.5-inch Retina display. You won’t find the same 120Hz refresh rate as you’ll find on the higher end iPad Pro, but it still comes with Apple’s TrueTone that shifts the white balance to match the surroundings, making the screen a little easier on your eyes.

There’s no water-resistance, which isn’t as much of a sin for a device that’s likely to spend much of its time on the sofa. Still, you’ll want to be careful if it does accompany you to the pool for a spot of holiday reading or drawing.

Specs and battery

ipad air 2019 news new nba2k 03192019

2019’s iPad Air comes equipped with Apple’s latest A12 Bionic processor. That’s the same processor you’ll find in the latest iPhones and the iPad Pro range, and it’s super-powerful and capable of handling high-end games, advanced 3D modelling apps, and even video editing. You’ll find 64GB of onboard storage in the basic model, with the option for saving more on the Apple iCloud. If you need even more onboard storage, then there’s a 256GB model available too. LTE models for both are also available.

Apple hasn’t revealed the exact size of the battery in the iPad Air, but it claims the tablet will last for up to ten hours, and provide a full day of use on a single charge.

Software and special features

ipad air 2019 news new smart keyboard with apple pencil 03192019

You’ll find Apple’s iOS 12 here, and it comes with all of Apple’s usual additions for its tablet range. Split View and Slide Over offer an easy way to use that huge screen for multitasking, while all your usual iOS apps are available to make jumping between your tablet and phone a piece of cake. iCloud helps to keep your files in sync, so you’ll always be able to access your documents, images, or videos. As an iOS device you can expect speedy updates from Apple, and long-lasting support too.

Best of all though, you’ll also be able to use the Apple Pencil with the new iPad Air. Apple has added full Pencil support to the iPad Air, so you can write naturally on the iPad Air’s screen, turning the large tablet into your own digital notepad, or using as an easel to create digital artwork.

Camera

ipad air 2019 news new ar screen 03192019

While most people won’t be using their iPad Air as their go-to picture snapper, Apple’s included a decent set of lenses here regardless. There’s an 8-megapixel lens around the back of the device, and a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera around the front. While it’s unlikely to be the match of the best camera phones, the selfie camera is perfect for FaceTime video calls, while the rear-facing lens works extremely well for scanning documents or — when paired with the power of the A12 processor — for bringing AR content to life.

Release date and price

The iPad Air is sharing a release date with the new iPad Mini, so it’ll be shipping on March 29. It’s currently available for pre-order from Apple, and you can pick up the 64GB model without LTE for $499. Adding an LTE connection takes that price up to $629. If 64GB isn’t enough, then you can upgrade to 256GB of onboard storage for $649 — and adding LTE to that upgraded model takes the price up to a sizeable $779.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Apple iPad Mini 5: News, features, and specifications
can iphones get viruses iphone x unsplash feat
Mobile

Think iPhones can’t get viruses? Our expert explains why it could happen

If your iPhone has been acting strangely, then you may be concerned about the possibility it is infected with a virus or some malware. We take a look at just how likely that is and explain why iOS is considered relatively safe.
Posted By Simon Hill
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Home Theater

Apple Music completes its Amazon migration, is now available on Fire TV

Amazon's popular Fire TV devices are now compatible with the most popular on-demand music streaming service in the United States, thanks to a new integration with Apple Music that has finally hit Fire TV devices.
Posted By Parker Hall
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

These are the best smartwatches for everything from fashion to fitness

Tempted to buy a smartwatch? If so, then the growing number of great models available means you've got plenty to choose from. But which one should you pick? Here is our list of the best smartwatches.
Posted By Andy Boxall
how to rip a dvd or blu ray movie 35630932 drive on laptop computer
Computing

Don't know what to do with all your old DVDs? Here's how to convert them to MP4

Given today's rapid technological advancements, physical discs are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Check out our guide on how to convert a DVD to MP4, so you can ditch discs for digital files.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Emily Schiola
WWDC 2018
Computing

Apple’s officially sets date, location for 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference

Apple developers and fans alike look forward every year to the company's Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC. After rumors suggested as much, Apple has confirmed that the conference will take place on June 3-7.
Posted By Michael Archambault, Christian de Looper
Allo
Mobile

Hey Google, why did you kill off Allo, your best messaging app in years?

Allo, Google's messaging app, has shut down. I convinced my closest friends and family to switch to the app two-and-a-half years ago when it debuted, and we've been using it since. With its death, I'm feeling pain and sadness.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Why premium is the most overused, and least understood, word in tech

Everyone has heard the word premium, and many of us will have purchased a premium product, but what does premium actually mean, and why is it used so much in tech? Here's why it's so popular.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Struggling to pick between a MacBook Pro and Surface Pro 6? This guide can help

Unsure how to choose between a Windows and MacOS laptop? There are plenty of options out there, with some better than others. We pitted the MacBook Pro vs. Surface Pro 6 to see which is the best, whichever operating system you prefer.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple iPhone 8 review home button
Mobile

How to keep using your iPhone if you’ve broken your Home button

Breaking your iPhone's screen is one thing, but breaking the Home button can be even worse, especially if it means you just can't use your phone. Here's how you can use an iPhone with a broken Home button.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Best protective iPhone cases - UAG Monarch
Mobile

The best protective iPhone cases to defend against dirt, dings, and drops

If you’re going off-road or work outdoors, it could be a good idea to invest in a tough case. These are our picks of the best protective iPhone cases for all iterations of the iPhone, from the iPhone XS to the 7.
Posted By Simon Hill
how to unlock a phone
Mobile

Free yourself! How to unlock a phone from the icy hands of your wireless carrier

Do you want to know how to unlock a phone through your carrier or a third-party service like DoctorSIM? Regardless of which way you want to go, we've compiled a list of requirements and methods for doing so.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple file system
Mobile

Jury fines Apple $32 million for infringing on three Qualcomm patents

In a serious blow to Apple in its legal battle against Qualcomm, a San Diego jury fined Apple $32 million for infringing on three Qualcomm-owned patents. The decision marks the latest news in a string of court dates for the two companies.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best budget apps
Mobile

Saving for a vacation? Here are the best apps to help you manage your wealth

Looking to start managing your money, but don't care for intricate software or spreadsheets? Lucky for you, we made a list of the best budgeting apps designed to help you rein in your expenditures.
Posted By Will Nicol
2019 lg oled tvs prices release dates revealed tv couple
Home Theater

2019 LG OLED TVs with AirPlay 2, HomeKit support coming in April

LG has revealed the prices and release dates of the first batch of 2019 OLED TVs with A.I. ThinQ. The new W9 wallpaper OLED TVs will arrive in June, while the E9 and C9 OLED TVs will start rolling out in April.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit