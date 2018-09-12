Digital Trends
Live updates: Apple’s September 12 event

Mark Jansen
It’s finally time for Apple’s September 12 event, live from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. We’ve broken down what we’re likely to see in our What to Expect post, but in brief, we’re expecting to see three new iPhones, the Apple Watch Series 4, and the possibility of a new iPad Pro and additions to the MacBook range. With the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and an iPhone Xr expected, you can bet we’ll be on the edge of our seats the whole time.

Want to know how to watch Apple’s event live? There are a few ways, but having a livestream blaring in the background isn’t the best for everyone. Sometimes it’s easier to get text updates. If that’s you, then don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. If you’re not able to watch the event, but you don’t want to miss the announcements, tune in here to see the latest live updates.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 12. We’ll see you there.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page to see updates.

