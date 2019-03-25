Digital Trends
Gaming

Not to be outdone by Google, Apple unveils its Arcade game-subscription service

Steven Petite
By
Apple Arcade

Just days after Google revealed its Stadia streaming service, Apple revealed its own game-subscription service called Apple Arcade during a special streaming event. Apple Arcade will offer a wide selection of games that can be downloaded and played on iOS, Mac, and Apple TV.

Apple Arcade will launch this fall, using the App Store as its hub. A new tab will show up on the App Store when it launches, so users can easily browse the selection of Apple Arcade games. All games that come to the subscription service will be Apple exclusives. This is a point of confusion, though, as a few of the games shown, such as Sayonara Wild Hearts, will indeed launch on non-Apple platforms. Sayonara Wild Hearts was confirmed for Nintendo Switch prior to its Apple reveal. Perhaps Apple used the word “exclusive” with regard to these games not being available for Android users.

Even so, many of the games shown appear to have been designed with the streaming service in mind. Beyond a Steel Sky looks like an ambitious intergalactic RPG that’s playable on mobile and desktop. Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of Final Fantasy, is making a game called Fantasian for the service. He described it as “a game that shouldn’t exist. Every day is a challenge, creating gaming worlds by hand. We are building dioramas, photographing them and adding 3D characters. I’m a little scared of how many sets we are going to have to build in the end.”

At launch, Apple Arcade will boast more than 100 new games, with more being added to the service regularly. All of these are premium, typically paid games with no ads or microtransactions.

Even though it’s a subscription service, you don’t need to be connected to the internet to play your games (provided there’s no online multiplayer component). Family sharing will allow you to use the subscription across multiple connected devices, and parental controls will help you curate the content for younger users.

Apple did not reveal pricing details for the service during the event, but the service could be a great value for predominantly mobile gamers. Given the emphasis on premium, high-quality games, Apple Arcade could perhaps lure console and PC gamers into the fold as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Sony to launch State of Play videos for PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR
Up Next

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze
backlog dark souls remastered 3140
Gaming

Seven years later, ‘Dark Souls’ is still a gloriously punishing masterpiece

Despite my experience and love of From Software’s Dark Souls III and Bloodborne, I never played the original Dark Souls. The new remastered version gave me a chance to remedy that, and it was glorious.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apple video streaming service show time event news arcade 2019
Apple

Apple’s Netflix competitor Apple TV Plus headlines a barrage of new services

Apple's It's Show Time event in Cupertino, California, is officially over, with the tech giant announcing a new video-streaming service to compete with Netflix and Amazon, a new way to subscribe to paid news outlets, and more.
Posted By Parker Hall
Apple News Plus
Mobile

Apple News Plus gives you access to more than 300 magazines for $10 per month

At Apple's services event, the company unveiled a new news subscription service called Apple News Plus. The service gives you access to more than 300 magazines and newspapers and costs $10 per month.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best android q features youtube mobile
Home Theater

As Apple takes on Netflix, is YouTube ditching its original content strategy?

On the same day Apple is expected to launch a video subscription service to rival Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, YouTube is reportedly stepping away from its planned big-budget original content ambitions.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Apple TV OLED rumors
Movies & TV

Netflix confirms it won’t be a part of Apple’s new video-streaming service

Netflix has confirmed that subscribers to Apple's new video streaming service won't have the option to view Netflix content on it. Apple is set to unveil its new TV service next week.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
atlus reveals persona 5 royal with new female character the
Gaming

Atlus reveals Persona 5 The Royal, teases mysterious new female character

Atlus revealed Persona 5 The Royal in a trailer that features a mysterious new female character. It appears that the redhead will be an antagonist to the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, but many details about the upcoming game remain unclear.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
awesome tech you cant buy yet tombot mem1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic companions and computer-aided karaoke

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Corsair K70
Gaming

Save big on Corsair gaming headsets and a premium keyboard

From March 24 to 30, you can pick up one of two models of the great Corsair's Void Pro gaming headset on a sweet discount. One of Corsair's best mechanical keyboards is also on sale this week -- at a steep discount.
Posted By Steven Petite
Blizzard
Gaming

Blizzard says Overwatch endorsement system helped slash toxicity by 40 percent

Blizzard said that toxicity in Overwatch is down 40 percent, partly thanks to the addition of the endorsement system. The feature allows players to reward teammates and opponents who show good behavior during a match.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
mortal kombat 11 first dlc character shang tsung
Gaming

Mortal Kombat 11 to add Shang Tsung, in likeness of 1995 movie actor, as DLC

Mortal Kombat 11 will add Shang Tsung as its first DLC character, and he will be in the likeness of and be voiced by the actor who played him in the 1995 movie based on the series. Noob Saibot was also revealed as a part of the roster.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
final fantasy xiv shadowbringers dancer job hrothgar race
Gaming

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers to add Dancers and the Hrothgar

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers will add a second set of new jobs and races to the MMORPG, namely Dancers and the Hrothgar. The Dancers use throwing weapons and can buff teammates, while the Hrothgar are a male-only, leonin race.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
PlayStation 4 bundle
Gaming

Sony to launch State of Play videos for PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR

Sony will debut a new video program named State of Play on March 25. The first episode will focus on new PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games, and it remains to be seen if Sony will tease the PlayStation 5.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
the legend of zelda breath wild bug disables temperature effects apparatus storage glitch
Gaming

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild bug lets Link ignore temperature effects

A newly discovered bug in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild allows players to max out both hearts and stamina. The glitch also disables temperature effects such as the heat of Death Mountain and the cold of Hebra.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
how to record and share clips nintendo switch 0015 1200x630 2
Gaming

Report: Nintendo will release two new Switch models in 2019

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Nintendo will unveil two new Switch models at E3 and release them this year. One of the models will target hardcore gamers, while the other will be budget friendly.
Posted By Steven Petite