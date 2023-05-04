Apple Arcade is expanding its library of games today with 20 new titles, available now for subscribers. The list includes some brand new titles from popular franchises like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as a selection of “App Store Greats.”

Apple’s mobile game subscription service has been steadily running since its 2019 launch. In addition to adding new games monthly, Apple has revitalized the service with larger surprises of this scale. In 2021, the service added over 30 games and changed its model to bundle older mobile games into the platform. Today’s update isn’t quite that big, but it’s one of the service’s most substantial updates yet.

Of the 20 games, four of them are brand new. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, a four-player co-op roguelike in the vein of Hades, is the biggest addition of the batch. Also available today is Disney SpellStruck, a riff on Words With Friends starring Disney and Pixar characters. It features a full single-player adventure mode, daily challenges, unlockable characters with board-changing abilities, and standard online play.

Related Videos

In addition to those IP heavy hitters, What the Golf? follow up What the Car? is available now. The absurdist racing game has players controlling a car with legs (and a jetpack, and some bears) completing short, comedic challenges. Rounding out the new additions is Cityscapes: Sim Builder, a city builder that has players trying to build and maintain sustainable cities.

Digital Trends played all four titles at a recent Apple event prior to launch. All four continue Apple’s streak of releasing high-quality mobile titles that don’t have ads or microtransactions. All four are entirely different — from a casual word game to a systems-heavy city management game — showing off the diverse audiences Arcade currently caters to.

In addition to those, Apple Arcade is adding 16 more classic games to the service. The full list includes indie darlings like Limbo, as well as mobile staples like Temple Run. Here’s the full list of games available now.

Chess Universe+

Disney Coloring World+

Disney Getaway Blast+

Farming Simulator 20+

Getting Over It+

Hill Climb Racing+

Iron Marines+

Kingdoms Two Crowns+

Limbo+

My Town Home — Family Games+

Octodad: Dadliest Catch+

PPKP+

Snake.io+

Temple Run+

Time Locker+

Very Little Nightmares+

All 20 games are available right now via Apple Arcade, with subscriptions offered for $5 a month.

Editors' Recommendations