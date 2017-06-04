The 5 best phones you can safely hand over to your kids’ grubby paws

Update: Added the Moto G5 Plus, iPhone SE, LG K20 V, and Blu Advance.
These days, it takes more than simply ringing the steel triangle on your deck to round up the kids for supper. As generations have plodded along and technology has advanced, the need for a more efficient way to maintain contact with children from afar has only increased, bolstered by their growing thirst for independence and reliance on consumer technology. Despite the fact that cell phones have become the obvious solution for basic communication and contact in lieu of the landline — and to a lesser degree, the steel triangle — they still pose both a financial and safety risk.
Parents like to know where their children are, keep them safe from inappropriate websites or apps, and stop the wrong people from contacting them. Service plans like Kajeet allow parents to control the functions of their kids’ smartphones, limiting access to websites and contacts, controlling when the phone can and can’t be used, and apportioning the bill between parents and kids, if preferred.
Even though a phone is a great way for parents to maintain contact with their children, picking the right one isn’t always easy. Parents must address crucial factors, such as cost and control, while simultaneously appeasing their children with features such as games, apps, photos, and texting, among other features. Let’s be honest, kids don’t need it all. And pre-paid, no-contract devices offer more peace of mind than most things in life. That said, here are our top picks for the best smartphones and cell phones for kids, so you can keep in contact with your loved ones at all times (even if they don’t want you to).
The Best
Motorola G5 Plus ($230)
Taking the plunge and buying your kid a smartphone can be a bit scary, but it can also be worth the investment. Luckily, there are several great options that don’t break the bank — so you won’t be too upset if your kid’s trial run ends in a lost phone — but still have many of the features that merit springing for a smartphone in the first place. When it comes to smartphones that are a great value, but are modern and can take a beating, the Motorola G5 Plus is at the top of the list. This isn’t your typical, plastic smartphone, so your kids won’t be embarrassed to pull it out of their pockets. The aluminum exterior looks great and feels premium.
Moreover, the G5 Plus has all the latest bells and whistles, including a fingerprint sensor, fast charging, and a 12-megapixel camera. This phone is unlocked, too, which means you can pick the carrier of your choice without being tied to a contract. One caveat: If you purchase the device directly from Amazon, we advise you to avoid the Prime Exclusive version, which is chock-full of ads. For younger kids, you’ll also want to install a parental control app. Read our full review here.
Buy one now from:
The Rest
iPhone SE ($400+)
As iPhones go, the iPhone SE is a bargain, but it doesn’t come cheap. Don’t let the pint-sized package fool you, however. The iPhone SE has a fast A9 processor, which is the same processor used in the iPhone 6S. It also comes with a crisp display, and runs the latest version of iOS. The iPhone SE is a great choice for a child, too, given it features built-in parental controls. You can prevent your child from accessing the internet and using specific apps, for instance, or prevent them from making purchases in the App Store.
If you’re a family that typically opts for Apple devices, you can share your iTunes content and easily keep track of your child’s location. It certainly isn’t the cheapest smartphone you could buy for your child, but it has great specs, terrific software, and it’s a manageable size for smaller hands. If mom and dad have iPhones already, it’s definitely the most convenient choice. Read our full review here.
Buy one now from:
LG K20 V ($168)
It’s not easy to find an affordable phone that is reliable, stylish, and has a high-quality screen, but you can always count on LG to deliver. The K20 V sports a nice, 5.3-inch display, and it’s powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 425. It only has 16GB of internal storage, but it does support MicroSD cards up to 256GB in size. At 13 and 5 megapixels, the front and rear cameras aren’t too shabby, either. The K20 V also has a 2,800mAh battery, which should provide up to 32 hours of usage time. The battery is also removable, meaning you can purchase a second if you want to have a spare on hand. At $169, this smartphone is priced just so that you don’t have to worry about your child mistreating it. There’s also a ton of parental control apps for Android, if you want some control over what your child can do on the phone.
Buy one now from:
BLU Advance 5.0 ($60+)
If your kid wants a phone to access the internet, download apps, stream video, and capture photos, the BLU Advance 5.0 is a great choice. Since the phone runs Android, parents can use apps like Google’s Family Link to exert full parental control. The phone’s internal specs are fairly basic, but given the device’s low price tag, it’s understandable. You’ll definitely want a MicroSD card to bolster the paltry 4GB of internal storage. Thankfully, you don’t have to sign up for a contract to get this phone at a reasonable price, and it’s compatible with many carrier networks, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, and MetroPCS.
Buy one now from:
Nokia Lumia 550 ($135)
A couple of the benefits your child will get from having a Windows phone are access to OneDrive and Cortana wherever they go. As children often have homework and projects, being able to access and edit documents from any device will surely come in handy, though there’s always the risk that your child will choose to finish their homework while on the bus to school in the morning. Cortana’s integration with the Nokia Lumia 550 also means that she’ll be able to answer most questions your kids might have, and remind them of what they should be doing, like getting ready for dinner or going to bed. All things considered, the Lumia 550 is a fairly powerful, solid smartphone that won’t break the bank and remains supported by Microsoft.
Buy one now from: