Digital Trends
Computing

The iPhone’s Screen Time and Siri Shortcuts could land on Macs this year

Chuong Nguyen
By
apple imac 5k 27 inch 2019 review imac5k feat
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

At Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, the company’s desktop MacOS platform is expected to get a big dose of inspiration from the mobile iOS platform. Last year at WWDC, Apple debuted new MacOS apps that were a direct port of iOS staples, like Home, News, and Stock apps. This year, it’s expected that Apple will continue the work of making more features found on iOS available on MacOS, including Siri Shortcuts and Screen Time.

Citing two people familiar with MacOS 10.15 development, 9to5 Mac reported that the arrival of Siri Shortcuts on a Mac would allow users to create custom voice shortcuts for deeper Siri integration within third-party apps. Given that Siri Shortcuts was an optional download when it debuted on iOS, it’s possible that Apple may not bundle the application with the latest release of MacOS. Instead, desktop users may have to obtain the app from the Mac App Store.

The publication’s sources revealed that only Marzipan apps — those ported from iOS to MacOS — will be able to make use of Siri Shortcuts. If true, Siri’s deep integration won’t be readily available to apps that were built for MacOS specifically.

With Apple making more investments in health, Screen Time’s debut on the Mac makes sense. When it debuted on the iPhone with the launch of iOS 12, Apple showcased how the digital well-being app can track how much time a user spends inside apps. The quantitative results can then be used to assess what people do on their devices, and perhaps learn how to disconnect online.

It woul d be interesting to see Apple shift its strategy to help users limit their device usage at this year’s WWDC. At last year’s developer conference, MacOS Mojave‘s new dark mode was designed to help users use their devices longer. Apple showcased how the dark theme could help reduce eye strain when users work at night or on creative projects under darker ambient lighting conditions. Parents can also leverage Screen Time on a Mac to help limit their children’s usage of the device.

Other changes that are rumored for MacOS when WWDC kicks off on June 3 include support for Family Sharing and enhancements to iMessage capabilities on the Mac, including the ability to display effects like confetti and lasers.

Don't Miss

The best Lightning cables for your iPhone
Affectiva A.I. Emotion Tracking
Emerging Tech

How emotion-tracking A.I. will change computing as we know it

Affectiva is just one of the startups working to create emotion-tracking A.I. that can work out how you're feeling. Here's why this could change the face of computing as we know it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
microsoft surface go
Deals

Amazon strikes $100 off the price of Microsoft Surface Go tablets

If you've been eyeing Microsoft's Surface Go for its compact size and portability, now may be a great time to buy the tablet. Amazon has a $100 discount on the Surface Go, bringing the price of this slate down to just under $400.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
wacom cintiq 16 first impressions review 7 1
Photography

Sweet 16: Wacom’s Cintiq 16 pen display makes retouching photos a breeze

Wacom’s Cintiq pen displays are usually reserved for the pros (or wealthy enthusiasts), but the new Cintiq 16 brings screen and stylus editing to an approachable price. Does it cut too much to get there?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
stock photo of cd and cd burner
Computing

Mueller report releases on CD, forces Congress to find PCs with disc drives

The Mueller report was released this week to Congress via CDs and congressional members had to find PCs with working disc drives to access the 400-page document. The redacted report was also released to the public on a website.
Posted By Anita George
twitch troll arrested amazon purchase
Gaming

Kick off your streaming career with our complete guide to Twitch broadcasting

Streaming games on Twitch for the first time can be daunting to say the least, but with a few simple steps, it's remarkably easy to do. Here's how to do so using a PC, Mac, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4 console.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
chrome 69 user issues google update
Computing

Google Chrome will get a Reader Mode for distraction-free desktop browsing

If Google's testing of Reader Mode on the Chrome Canary desktop browser is successful, soon all Chrome users will gain access to this feature. Reader Mode strips away irrelevant content on a webpage for distraction-free browsing.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Smart Home fails USB Stick
Computing

Former student uses USB Killer device to fry $58,000 worth of college’s PCs

A former student used a USB Killer device to short circuit more than $58,000 of computers at a private New York college earlier this year. The student pled guilty to the charges and sentencing is scheduled to begin in August.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers
Computing

AMD Ryzen CPU prices get slashed ahead of Ryzen 3000 release

AMD's Ryzen CPUs have had their prices slashed as we edge towards the release of their third generation. Whether you're a gamer or someone who needs multi-threaded performance, there's a deal for everyone with some heavy discounts to take…
Posted By Jon Martindale
hp chromebook 15 numpad 2019 press
Computing

The number pad on HP’s Chromebook 15 makes spreadsheet work a breeze

HP's Chromebook 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display, a metal keyboard deck with full-size keys, and a dedicated number pad, making it the second Chromebook model, following Acer's Chromebook 715, to be suited for spreadsheet work.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best VPN services
Computing

Worried about your online privacy? We tested the best VPN services

Browsing the web can be less secure than most users would hope. If that concerns you, a virtual private network — aka a VPN — is a decent solution. Check out a few of the best VPN services on the market.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Computing

Here's how you can download the best free music players for your Mac

Tired of your Mac's default music player? Take a look at our picks for the best free music players available for your Apple rig. Whether you're a casual listener or an audiophile, you're sure to find something that fits your needs here.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Computing

Want to make calls across the internet for less? Try these great VOIP services

Voice over IP services are getting more and more popular, but there are still a few that stand above the pack. In this guide, we'll give you a few options for the best VOIP services for home and business users.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Civilization VI
Gaming

Transform into the ultimate leader with our tips and tricks for Civilization 6

Civilization VI offers both series veterans and total newcomers a lot to chew on from the get-go. Here are some essential starting tips to help you master the game's many intricacies.
Posted By Will Fulton