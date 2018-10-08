Digital Trends
A monstrous 28-core Xeon leads Intel’s new processor lineup

Arif Bacchus
Alongside the new Core i9-9900K processor, Intel today also announced new high-end Xeon and Core X Series processors. The new chips come packed with increased frequencies, and more cores and threads, with the primary target on developers, creatives, and PC enthusiasts.

First up are the Intel Core X-Series processors, which come with 8- to 18-core scalable options, and a turbo boost of up to 4.5 GHz. Other features on this processor include solid thermal interface material, up to 68 platform PCIE Lanes, 4 Channel DDR4 Memory Support at 2666 MHz, and Intel Optane SSD Support. Intel suggests a starting bulk pricing of $585, but didn’t confirm individual pricing just yet.

Then there’s the Xeon W-3175X processor, primarily made for content creators and professionals with heavily threaded workloads. Intel noted this processor packed with 28 cores and 56 threads, and up to 4.3 GHz and 38.5 MB Intel Smart Cache. The processor also has up to 68 platform PCIE Lanes, and supports 6-Channel DDR4 Memory Support, with up to 512 GB at 2666 MHz. Pricing was not clear, but the processor is set to shop in December, according to Intel.

Creators are the key word in this story, and Intel showcased how the Xeon and X Series processors can help game developers craft up some truly impressive games and nail the finest details. This series of processors are not necessarily for gamers, who instead might want to opt for the Core i9-9900K. That processor is Intel’s first with a 5GHz Turbo Boost maximum, 8 cores, and 16 threads, and was tested with 19 of the most popular games today, and across genres, shooters, RPGs.

In a shot at AMD, Intel went big on gaming with today’s announcements. The chipmaker had a professional CS:Go gamer, and some other notable esports gamers, on the stage at this event. There also was a lot of talk about Fortnite, and a segment featuring David Hearn from Tangent Animation. He showcased how Intel’s latest processors help the game company crunch data and craft up 3D animations with little to no latencies in the process. Though not exciting for consumers, these chips can make a difference for these studios, especially when it comes to making big games.

