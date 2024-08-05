 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Shrinking season 2 release date revealed by Apple TV+

By
Jason Segel smiles and walks while wearing a tuxedo.
Apple

Shrinking season 2 is heading to Apple TV+ this fall.

Apple announced that Shrinking season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, October 16. The streamer teased the news in a brief video featuring the ensemble cast.

Recommended Videos

Shrinking stars Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird, a grieving therapist struggling to cope after the death of his wife. Fed up with his patients’ inability to act, Jimmy begins intervening in their lives by being brutally honest. Despite the unethical practices, Jimmy witnesses positive changes in his patients’ lives, which in turn helps his own life.

Personal space is overrated. #Shrinking returns October 16 across all of your screens on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/cfythj6sXU

&mdash; Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) August 5, 2024

Shrinking’s ensemble includes Jessica Williams as Gaby, Luke Tennie as Sean, Michael Urie as Brian, Lukita Maxwell as Alice, Christa Miller as Liz, Ted McGinley as Derek, and Harrison Ford as Paul Rhoades. One notable addition to the season 2 cast is Shrinking co-creator and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, who will appear in a guest role.

Shrinking is created by Segel, Goldstein, and Bill Lawrence. The 10-episode first season premiered in January 2023 on Apple TV+. The series received positive reviews and critical acclaim, with Segel and Williams scoring Emmy nominations for lead actor and supporting actress, respectively.

“At its best, the series is able to do what all great TV dramedies should, which is smoothly shift between moments of comfort, heartbreak, and humor all within the span of a few seconds,” Alex Welch of Digital Trends wrote in his review of Shrinking season 1. “The fact that it’s able to do so is not only a testament to the strength of Shrinking’s creative team, but also the collective talent of its undeniably impressive, lovable cast.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The Fall Guy sets Peacock streaming date, will include extended cut
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pose of the poster for The Fall Guy.

The Fall Guy will be streaming before the summer ends. Starting August 30, The Fall Guy will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock will also release The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut on the same day. The extended version features 20 additional minutes of never-before-seen scenes with more action, stunts, and romance.

Read more
Alpha Cop? Ryan Reynolds reveals original plan to prevent leaks on Deadpool & Wolverine
Deadpool puts his hands over his mouth while Wolverine stands next to him.

Ryan Reynolds understands the importance of secrecy, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds' new film, Deadpool & Wolverine, has successfully avoided leaks about plot details and cameos. To combat spoilers, Reynolds drew up a plan involving a fictional movie.

Reynolds and his co-star, Hugh Jackman, recently appeared on Hot Ones. Host Sean Evans asked the duo about leaks and how they can help or hurt a movie. Reynolds admitted that he was "shocked" Deadpool & Wolverine's biggest surprises remained under wraps. Determined to keep plot details hidden from the public, Reynolds revealed his plans to shoot a fake movie to protect Deadpool & Wolverine.

Read more
Will there be a Ted Lasso season 4?
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso.

Although Ted Lasso appears to have ended after its third season, the series remains a fan favorite that helped put Apple TV+ on the map. Fans of the show embraced Jason Sudeikis' title character and the show that he co-developed with Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly.

Although Sudeikis had previously indicated that the show would end after three seasons, there's still hope that Ted Lasso season 4 could happen at some point even though Ted himself has left AFC Richmond behind. And it's best to never say never in the streaming age. If Frasier can get a revival 20 years after it finished, then hope is never lost for more episodes of Ted Lasso. Perhaps we just need to "believe."
Are there still talks about Ted Lasso's future?

Read more