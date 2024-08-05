Shrinking season 2 release date revealed by Apple TV+

Shrinking season 2 is heading to Apple TV+ this fall.

Apple announced that Shrinking season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, October 16. The streamer teased the news in a brief video featuring the ensemble cast.

Shrinking stars Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird, a grieving therapist struggling to cope after the death of his wife. Fed up with his patients’ inability to act, Jimmy begins intervening in their lives by being brutally honest. Despite the unethical practices, Jimmy witnesses positive changes in his patients’ lives, which in turn helps his own life.

Personal space is overrated. #Shrinking returns October 16 across all of your screens on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/cfythj6sXU — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) August 5, 2024

Shrinking’s ensemble includes Jessica Williams as Gaby, Luke Tennie as Sean, Michael Urie as Brian, Lukita Maxwell as Alice, Christa Miller as Liz, Ted McGinley as Derek, and Harrison Ford as Paul Rhoades. One notable addition to the season 2 cast is Shrinking co-creator and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, who will appear in a guest role.

Shrinking is created by Segel, Goldstein, and Bill Lawrence. The 10-episode first season premiered in January 2023 on Apple TV+. The series received positive reviews and critical acclaim, with Segel and Williams scoring Emmy nominations for lead actor and supporting actress, respectively.

“At its best, the series is able to do what all great TV dramedies should, which is smoothly shift between moments of comfort, heartbreak, and humor all within the span of a few seconds,” Alex Welch of Digital Trends wrote in his review of Shrinking season 1. “The fact that it’s able to do so is not only a testament to the strength of Shrinking’s creative team, but also the collective talent of its undeniably impressive, lovable cast.”