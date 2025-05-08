The Old Guard 2 finally has a trailer, and it previews Charlize Theron vs. Uma Thurman

How about this heavyweight matchup between two action icons in The Old Guard 2? In one corner sits Charlize Theron, a powerful force who conquered the Wasteland in Mad Max: Fury Road and survived as a secret agent in Atomic Blonde. Facing off against Theron is Uma Thurman, a pioneer in the genre who became an icon for playing The Bride in Kill Bill.

This summer, Theron and Thurman square off in The Old Guard 2, the fantasy sci-fi adventure on Netflix. In the trailer, Andy (Theron) adjusts to life without her immortality. Quynh (Veronica Ngô) has escaped her underwater prison, and Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) remains in exile after his betrayal.

Andy and her team — including Nile (KiKi Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli), and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) — enlist the guidance of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who may have the answers to immortality. The super team needs all the help to defeat Discord (Thurman), the very first immortal and Andy’s former foe.

“I will destroy everything you stand for with a power you can’t even imagine,” Discord says before squaring off against Andy.

Victoria Mahoney directs The Old Guard 2 from a screenplay by Greg Rucka, based on the graphic novels by Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez.

The movie is an action sequel to The Old Guard directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Released on Netflix in July 2020, The Old Guard received positive reviews for its action, direction, and lead performances.

Netflix hopes the sequel will be a hit, as the streamer searches to create more franchises. The five-year gap between movies could be an issue in drumming up interest for a sequel. Quality always wins out, and if The Old Guard 2 is well-received, it will attract a strong audience.

The Old Guard 2 has a prime summer release date of July 2 on Netflix. Until then, fans can stream The Old Guard.