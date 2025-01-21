Uma Thurman joins the cast of Dexter: Resurrection

The Bride is joining the Dexter universe. Showtime announced on Wednesday that Uma Thurman has joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection, the upcoming drama series starring Michael C. Hall in the titular role of Dexter Morgan.

Thurman will play Charley, a former Special Ops officer who now works as Head of Security for billionaire Leon Prater. Per Paramount, “Charley has worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.”

Recommended Videos

Thurman rose to stardom in her Academy Award-nominated role of Mia Wallace in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. Thurman later became an action icon in the early 2000s as The Bride in Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2. Thurman’s recent credits include Red, White and Royal Blue, Oh Canada, and The Kill Room.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Dexter: Resurrection also stars David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan, and Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son, Harrison Morgan.

Dexter: Resurrection is a sequel series to Dexter: New Blood, Showtime’s limited series from 2021 that picked up 10 years after the events of the Dexter series finale. Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by showrunner Clyde Phillips. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns will executive produce, with Marcos Siega serving as producing director. Siega will direct six episodes of Resurrection, while Monica Raymund will direct four.

Hello again, Dexter Morgan 🩸 #DexterResurrection is officially in production 🎬 pic.twitter.com/06vOYkBqp6 — Dexter (@SHO_Dexter) January 17, 2025

Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel series to Dexter as the titular character transitions from student to serial killer, is currently streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Resurrection began production in New York earlier this month. The series will stream this summer on Paramount+ with Showtime.