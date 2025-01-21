 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Uma Thurman joins the cast of Dexter: Resurrection

By
Uma Thurman holds a clip board in Red, White, and Royal Blue.
Jonathan Prime / Prime Video

The Bride is joining the Dexter universe. Showtime announced on Wednesday that Uma Thurman has joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection, the upcoming drama series starring Michael C. Hall in the titular role of Dexter Morgan.

Thurman will play Charley, a former Special Ops officer who now works as Head of Security for billionaire Leon Prater. Per Paramount, “Charley has worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.”

Recommended Videos

Thurman rose to stardom in her Academy Award-nominated role of Mia Wallace in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. Thurman later became an action icon in the early 2000s as The Bride in Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2. Thurman’s recent credits include Red, White and Royal Blue, Oh Canada, and The Kill Room.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Dexter: Resurrection also stars David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan, and Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son, Harrison Morgan.

Dexter: Resurrection is a sequel series to Dexter: New Blood, Showtime’s limited series from 2021 that picked up 10 years after the events of the Dexter series finale. Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by showrunner Clyde Phillips. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns will executive produce, with Marcos Siega serving as producing director. Siega will direct six episodes of Resurrection, while Monica Raymund will direct four.

Hello again, Dexter Morgan 🩸 #DexterResurrection is officially in production 🎬 pic.twitter.com/06vOYkBqp6

&mdash; Dexter (@SHO_Dexter) January 17, 2025

Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel series to Dexter as the titular character transitions from student to serial killer, is currently streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Resurrection began production in New York earlier this month. The series will stream this summer on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Andor cost how much? Disney+ show is most expensive Star Wars project ever
Cassian riding off with Luthen on a speeder in Andor.

Andor is one of the best Star Wars projects ever created by Lucasfilm. It also carries a hefty price tag.

According to a report from Forbes, Disney has spent $645 million to make Andor, including over $290 million on season 2 alone. That is the new record price for a Star Wars project, passing the $400-million-plus budget on Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Read more
The 1990s are back. Anaconda reboot coming Christmas 2025, The Mummy heads to 2026
A snake attacks a man in the water on the left as a man holds a woman on the right.

When in doubt, return to the 1990s for inspiration. Anaconda and The Mummy, two movies from the late 1990s, are getting reimagined into new movies. The Anaconda reboot will be released on Christmas Day 2025. Meanwhile, a new horror adaptation of The Mummy will arrive on April 17, 2026.

Let's start with the giant snake. Jack Black and Paul Rudd are set to star in Sony's comedy reimagining of Anaconda. Daniela Melchior will also star. Tom Gormican directs Anaconda from a screenplay he cowrote with Kevin Etten. Gormican and Etten previously collaborated on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Read more
Stranger Things season 5 completes filming: ‘That’s a wrap’
The logo for Stranger Things 5.

And that's a wrap for production on Stranger Things season 5. Netflix announced that filming for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has been completed.

"That's a wrap on Stranger Things," the caption reads on the show's X account. "See you in 2025." Along with the announcement, numerous behind-the-scenes photos of the cast and crew from season 5 were posted, which you can view below.

Read more