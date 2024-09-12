Dexter: Original Sin unveils first teaser and release date

Witness how Dexter Morgan became a killer in the first teaser for Dexter: Original Sin. The prequel series will stream to Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, December 13. It will make its on-air Showtime U.S. debut on Sunday, December 15.

“I’m a killer, but I wasn’t born this way. I was made,” Michael C. Hall says in a voiceover. Hall, who played Dexter on the flagship series, will narrate the inner monologue inside Dexter’s head. Patrick Gibson plays Dexter in the prequel series.

Recommended Videos

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Gibson) as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. Dexter shifts from an emerging student to a vigilante serial killer. Dexter develops “The Code” with his father, Harry (Christian Slater), to control his murderous ways. The Code is Dexter’s rules for determining who lives and dies.

Dexter: Original Sin also stars Patrick Dempsey as Captain Aaron Spencer, Molly Brown as Debra Morgan, James Martinez as Angel Batista, Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta, Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka, and Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt. Special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar will play Tanya Martin.

Produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Orignal Sin is executive produced by Clyde Phillips, the showrunner of Dexter seasons 1-4.

Dexter aired for eight seasons from 2006-2013 on Showtime. Seven years later, Hall returned as the titular serial killer in Dexter: New Blood, a limited series set 10 years after Dexter’s finale. Instead of making a second season of New Blood, it will become Dexter: Resurrection, a new series with Hall returning to star.