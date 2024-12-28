This is the one thing holding Keanu Reeves back from doing John Wick 5

Keanu Reeves would do John Wick 5 if his body holds up.

In a recent interview with CBS News, Reeves was asked about reprising the titular assassin in John Wick 5. Reeves is not opposed to suiting up one final time. However, the 60-year-old is unsure if his knees can withstand the physical toll required to make an intense action movie.

“You can never say never,” Reeves said. “My knees right now are saying, ‘I can’t do another John Wick.’ So my heart does, but I don’t know if my knees can do it.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 was supposed to serve as the franchise’s finale. At the end of the fourth film, Winston Scott (Ian McShane) visits Wick’s gravestone, located beside the one for his wife, Helen. Wick presumably died from his injuries sustained from the duel in Paris. As Winston walks away, Wick’s dog is looking at something in the background. Could be this be Wick himself?

Director Chad Stahelski spoke about the ambiguous ending and how it opens the door to a fifth movie.

“There was a different way to do [the funeral scene], and we wanted it to be a little bit more mysterious. That’s why you see the puppy look up at the end [during that scene],” Stahelski said. “So, we did one test screening, and the audience revolted pretty hard about [the alternate ending]. So we thought that we nailed it the first time, and to the studio’s credit, they didn’t even blink.”

While the status of John Wick 5 remains undecided, Reeves will play the hit man at least once more in the spinoff movie, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. Ana de Armas stars as Eve Macarro, the titular ballerina who trains to become an assassin with the Ruska Roma. Ballerina takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina opens in theaters on June 6, 2025.