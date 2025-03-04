Alien: Earth cast adds 11 to FX prequel TV show

FX has announced the addition of 11 new cast members to Alien: Earth.

Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida have joined Alien: Earth in guest roles.

Recommended Videos

They join a cast led by Sydney Chandler, a young woman who leads a group of soldiers who come face-to-face with “the planet’s greatest threat.” Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El also star.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Alien: Earth is set in 2120, two years before the events of Ridley Scott’s Alien. Per FX, “Five corporations — Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold — wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow.”

Alien: Earth | Official Teaser - Destination | FX

In the most recent teaser trailer, a xenomorph runs wild on a ship headed straight for Earth. This is the same creature that the soldiers will investigate after the ship lands. Judging by the tone of the Alien franchise, not every soldier will survive, and the crew will have to go through hell and back to defeat the xenomorph.

Alien: Earth is created by Noah Hawley, the showrunner best known for creating the FX shows Fargo and Legion. This will be the second straight year with an Alien project. Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus opened in August 2024 and became a global hit, grossing over $350 million worldwide. A sequel to Romulus is in development.

FX’s Alien: Earth arrives this summer on Hulu.