Alien: Earth cast adds 11 to FX prequel TV show

By
A xenomorph drools on the poster for Alien: Eart.
FX on Hulu

FX has announced the addition of 11 new cast members to Alien: Earth.

Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida have joined Alien: Earth in guest roles.

They join a cast led by Sydney Chandler, a young woman who leads a group of soldiers who come face-to-face with “the planet’s greatest threat.” Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El also star.

Alien: Earth is set in 2120, two years before the events of Ridley Scott’s Alien. Per FX, “Five corporations — Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold — wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow.”

Alien: Earth | Official Teaser - Destination | FX

In the most recent teaser trailer, a xenomorph runs wild on a ship headed straight for Earth. This is the same creature that the soldiers will investigate after the ship lands. Judging by the tone of the Alien franchise, not every soldier will survive, and the crew will have to go through hell and back to defeat the xenomorph.

Alien: Earth is created by Noah Hawley, the showrunner best known for creating the FX shows Fargo and Legion. This will be the second straight year with an Alien project. Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus opened in August 2024 and became a global hit, grossing over $350 million worldwide. A sequel to Romulus is in development.

FX’s Alien: Earth arrives this summer on Hulu.

Who is Ormund Hightower? Find out who will play him in House of the Dragon season 3
A man in a suit stares down in McMafia.

House of the Dragon season 3 is gaining another ally for the Greens. James Norton has been cast as Ormund Hightower in House of the Dragon season 3.

Per Variety, Norton's Ormund Hightower is currently leading an army of Hightower troops to King's Landing to support the Greens in their fight against Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and the Blacks. Ormund is Otto’s (Rhys Ifans) nephew, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Gwayne’s (Freddie Fox) cousin, and the Lord of Oldtown. Ormund was referenced in season 2, but never appeared on screen.

Netflix 2025 TV slate includes new seasons of Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday
A man is handcuffed to a pole in Squid Game season 3.

New seasons of Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday headline Netflix's TV slate in 2025.
“No matter what you’re looking forward to this year, there’s no way to be completely ready for what’s next on Netflix,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, at the company's "Next on Netflix” presentation.
Squid Game season 3 will stream on June 27. It will be the third and final season of the hit South Korean drama series. Season 3 will pick up after the devastating events in the season 2 finale, as the showdown between Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) comes to a violent conclusion.
After a three-year hiatus, Squid Game season 2 arrived on Netflix on December 26, 2024. Season 2 quickly became Netflix's second-most-watched non-English TV show, behind Squid Game season 1.
https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1884983659960172753

Stranger Things season 5 recently wrapped production after a yearlong shoot. The Duffer Brothers, who were at the Netflix event, said, "This is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. At the same time, we think it's our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors.”

The xenomorph heads to our planet in the Alien: Earth teaser trailer
A xenomorph drools in the teaser photo for Alien: Eart.

The Alien franchise normally features humans fighting the xenomorphs in space. In Alien: Earth, the extraterrestrial creatures are bringing the battle to Earth.

The official teaser trailer for Alien: Earth depicts a xenomorph frantically running in a ship hurling straight toward Earth. The xenomorph runs right into a glass window, giving fans a brief look at its large head. Judging by the tagline, "We were safer in space," the xenomorph will unleash havoc on humanity.
Speaking of humanity, the unlucky group sent to investigate the crash-landing is a group of tactical soldiers led by Wendy, a meta-human played by Sydney Chandler. "With this new threat unlocked," the synopsis reads, "the search crew must fight for survival, and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it."
Alien: Earth's ensemble features Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.
Alien: Earth takes place in 2120, two years before the events of Ridley Scott's Alien and around 30 years after Prometheus.

