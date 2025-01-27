 Skip to main content
The xenomorph heads to our planet in the Alien: Earth teaser trailer

A xenomorph drools on the poster for Alien: Eart.
FX on Hulu

The Alien franchise normally features humans fighting the xenomorphs in space. In Alien: Earth, the extraterrestrial creatures are bringing the battle to Earth.

The official teaser trailer for Alien: Earth depicts a xenomorph frantically running in a ship hurling straight toward Earth. The xenomorph runs right into a glass window, giving fans a brief look at its large head. Judging by the tagline, “We were safer in space,” the xenomorph will unleash havoc on humanity.

Speaking of humanity, the unlucky group sent to investigate the crash-landing is a group of tactical soldiers led by Wendy, a meta-human played by Sydney Chandler. “With this new threat unlocked,” the synopsis reads, “the search crew must fight for survival, and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.”

Alien: Earth’s ensemble features Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

Alien: Earth | Official Teaser - Destination | FX

Alien: Earth takes place in 2120, two years before the events of Ridley Scott’s Alien and around 30 years after Prometheus.

Alien: Earth hails from creator Noah Hawley, the Emmy Award-winning screenwriter, director, and producer behind Fargo and Legion. Hawley executive produces Alien: Earth alongside Scott.

Alien: Earth comes one year after the success of Alien: Romulus, Fede Álvarez’s Alien movie set between the events of Alien and Aliens. Originally commissioned as a streaming-only debut, Romulus received a theatrical release in August 2024 and became a smash hit, grossing over $350 million on an $80 million budget.

Alien: Earth premieres this summer on FX on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

