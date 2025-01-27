The xenomorph heads to our planet in the Alien: Earth teaser trailer

The Alien franchise normally features humans fighting the xenomorphs in space. In Alien: Earth, the extraterrestrial creatures are bringing the battle to Earth.

The official teaser trailer for Alien: Earth depicts a xenomorph frantically running in a ship hurling straight toward Earth. The xenomorph runs right into a glass window, giving fans a brief look at its large head. Judging by the tagline, “We were safer in space,” the xenomorph will unleash havoc on humanity.

Recommended Videos

Speaking of humanity, the unlucky group sent to investigate the crash-landing is a group of tactical soldiers led by Wendy, a meta-human played by Sydney Chandler. “With this new threat unlocked,” the synopsis reads, “the search crew must fight for survival, and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Alien: Earth’s ensemble features Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

Alien: Earth | Official Teaser - Destination | FX