Ryan Gosling in talks to join Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie

The galaxy is about to receive some Kenergy as Ryan Gosling eyes a role in the Star Wars universe.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Gosling is in negotiations to headline a Star Wars movie from Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy.

With most Star Wars projects, plot details are being heavily guarded. However, the movie will be a standalone story without any connection to the Skywalker Saga. Jonathan Tropper, who collaborated with Levy on 2014’s This Is Where I Leave You and 2022’s The Adam Project, is penning the script.

Gosling’s involvement is major news for Lucasfilm. If Gosling signs on, Levy’s movie will be the next Star Wars movie to enter production, with the potential to begin shooting this fall. Gosling’s inclusion also means Star Wars will be Levy’s next movie. Levy had been eyeing a reunion with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to make Boy Band for Paramount. Star Wars will take priority over Boy Band if Gosling signs on.

Since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm has struggled to bring Star Wars movies to the big screen. The next Star Wars movie is The Mandalorian and Grogu, which hits theaters on May 22, 2026. Star Wars movies from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Dave Filoni, and James Mangold are in development. Obaid-Chinoy’s movie starring Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker was scheduled for December 2026. However, Disney removed the Star Wars movie from its release calendar.

Gosling’s stock continues to soar after his Oscar-nominated role of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Even though The Fall Guy underperformed financially, the action movie received positive reviews, especially for Gosling’s turn as stuntman Colt Seavers.

Gosling recently wrapped Project Hail Mary, a sci-fi epic from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller that hits theaters in March 2026.