 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Andor cost how much? Disney+ show is most expensive Star Wars project ever

By
Cassian riding off with Luthen on a speeder in Andor.
Lucasfilm

Andor is one of the best Star Wars projects ever created by Lucasfilm. It also carries a hefty price tag.

According to a report from Forbes, Disney has spent $645 million to make Andor, including over $290 million on season 2 alone. That is the new record price for a Star Wars project, passing the $400-million-plus budget on Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Recommended Videos

The cost of season 2 will likely be even higher because the $290 million does not cover the entire shoot. Filming on Andor began in November 2022 before being suspended in the summer of 2023 due to the work stoppages caused by the strikes. Filming later resumed in January 2024.

Andy Serkis delivers an impassioned speech in Andor.
Lucasfilm

Andor is the origin story of Cassian Andor, a character first introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna plays Andor, a thief who works his way up to becoming one of the Rebellion’s top spies. Andor season 1 takes place five years before the events of Rogue One, tracing Andor’s early days as a criminal and how he became involved in espionage.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Besides Luna, Andor starred Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Hit Man actress Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Andor season 1 garnered critical acclaim, with Digital Trends calling it a project that changed Star Wars forever. The show received three Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. Despite the praise, Andor season 1 experienced low viewership and audience demand for a Star Wars show.

Related

Andor season 2 will consist of 12 episodes divided into four three-episode blocks, each covering one year. This will be the final season of Andor.

The second season of Andor begins streaming on April 22, 2025, on Disney+.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
James Gunn teases Peacemaker season 2, Lanterns, and his next DC project
John Cena as Peacemaker with his helmet off in Peacemaker.

The new DC Universe (DCU) from James Gunn and Peter Safran will begin next month with the arrival of the animated TV series Creature Commandos. The DCU is nearly a complete reset from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), the previously shared universe from 2013 to 2023. In an interview with IGN, Gunn clarified that everything seen or spoken about in Creature Commandos or any project released after that is canon in the DCU. However, there is one major exception.

Gunn said, “The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League … which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker." The scene in question happens at the end of Peacemaker season 1, when the Justice League, including Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Ezra Miller’s Flash, are late arrivals to the fight against the Butterflies.

Read more
The Dutton family civil war heats up in explosive Yellowstone season 5, part 2 trailer
A woman menacingly stares at someone else.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Yellowstone season 5, part 2 premiere.

It's an all-out Dutton family civil war in the latest Yellowstone season 5, part 2 trailer.

Read more
Andor season 2 will reveal the origin of one iconic Star Wars location
Cassian Andor looks behind him while he walks in Andor season 1.

Andor season 2 will be an even bigger and more expansive space adventure than its predecessor. In a recent interview with Empire, Cassian Andor himself, actor Diego Luna, teased that the critically acclaimed Star Wars series will go to even more places and planets in its second season than it did in its first. "We move in space more than ever — the amount of planets and sets you’re going to get to see," Luna promised. "There are some familiar and new locations."

According to Andor creator Tony Gilroy, the show's sophomore season will even travel to one of the most important locations in Star Wars history: Yavin 4, the moon where the Rebel Alliance's headquarters are stationed during the first Death Star's destruction at the end of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope. "I mean, we have to end up in Yavin, right?” Gilroy teased. "So, we’ll tell the story of Yavin. No one has quite dealt with Yavin the way we will be doing it.”

Read more