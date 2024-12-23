Andor cost how much? Disney+ show is most expensive Star Wars project ever

Andor is one of the best Star Wars projects ever created by Lucasfilm. It also carries a hefty price tag.

According to a report from Forbes, Disney has spent $645 million to make Andor, including over $290 million on season 2 alone. That is the new record price for a Star Wars project, passing the $400-million-plus budget on Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Recommended Videos

The cost of season 2 will likely be even higher because the $290 million does not cover the entire shoot. Filming on Andor began in November 2022 before being suspended in the summer of 2023 due to the work stoppages caused by the strikes. Filming later resumed in January 2024.

Andor is the origin story of Cassian Andor, a character first introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna plays Andor, a thief who works his way up to becoming one of the Rebellion’s top spies. Andor season 1 takes place five years before the events of Rogue One, tracing Andor’s early days as a criminal and how he became involved in espionage.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Besides Luna, Andor starred Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Hit Man actress Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Andor season 1 garnered critical acclaim, with Digital Trends calling it a project that changed Star Wars forever. The show received three Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. Despite the praise, Andor season 1 experienced low viewership and audience demand for a Star Wars show.

Andor season 2 will consist of 12 episodes divided into four three-episode blocks, each covering one year. This will be the final season of Andor.

The second season of Andor begins streaming on April 22, 2025, on Disney+.