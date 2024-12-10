 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Jeremy Allen White joins The Mandalorian & Grogu cast as Jabba the Hutt’s son

By
Jeremy Allen White stares and smirks in The Bear.
FX Networks

Jeremy Allen White is heading to the Star Wars universe. The two-time Emmy winner will star in The Mandalorian & Grogu as Rotta the Hutt, the son of the slug-like crime lord Jabba the Hutt.

Rotta first appeared in the 2008 animated movie Star Wars: The Clone Wars. White will be voicing the role of Rotta.

Recommended Videos

Jeff Sneider on The Kristian Harloff Show first reported the news of White’s casting. Sneider described Rotta as a “rather adorable young character.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

White is best known for his role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in The Bear. From 2011 to 2021, White starred as Phillip “Lip” Gallagher in Showtime’s dramedy Shameless. In 2025, White will play Bruce Springsteen in Scott Cooper’s music biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere.

Related

Pedro Pascal headlines The Mandalorian & Grogu as Din Djarin, the bounty hunter known as The Mandalorian. Right by Djarin’s side will be Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, the tiny green creature with Jedi powers. Sigourney Weaver will also star in the feature film.

Pilot opening scene - The Mandalorian Season One (2019)

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau directs the film ofroma script he co-wrote with Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni. Favreau and Filoni will produce alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Ian Bryce. The Mandalorian & Grogu will continue the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, which has aired three seasons. Instead of commissioning The Mandalorian season 4, Lucasfilm prioritized a Mandalorian film.

The Mandalorian & Grogu marks the first theatrical Star Wars movie since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The Mandalorian & Grogu represents a huge test for Lucasfilm. Will The Mandalorian’s massive audience from Disney+ translate to box office success? Only time will tell.

The Mandalorian & Grogu opens in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 things we need to see in The Mandalorian & Grogu Star Wars movie
The Mandalorian and Grogu in a poster for the Disney+ series.

It's not hard to see why Lucasfilm gave the green light to the upcoming Mandalorian & Grogu movie. No new characters from the new Disney era are as widely beloved as they are. In a time when so many Star Wars films have been announced and subsequently abandoned, a movie based on The Mandalorian feels like a surefire hit.

And yet, everything else about this film remains a mystery. What's the story? When does it even take place? None of that is known. But I think we can agree that the following five things need to be addressed in the upcoming film.
1. The right epic feel and scope

Read more
Mando and Grogu reunite in The Mandalorian season 3 trailer
A Mandalorian walks next to Grogu in The Mandalorian season 3.

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal from The Last of Us) and Grogu reunite and navigate the galaxy in the new trailer for The Mandalorian season 3, which Lucasfilm released during Monday night's NFL playoff game.

At the end of season 2, Mando left Grogu in the hands of Luke Skywalker (Star Wars' Mark Hamill). However, the bounty hunter and "Baby Yoda" reunited in The Book of Boba Fett. In season 3, Mando and Grogu head to Mandalore so that Din "may be forgiven for his transgressions." According to the logline, Mando will encounter other Mandalorians as he crosses paths with "old allies and makes new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

Read more
The Mandalorian season 3 adds Christopher Lloyd to the cast
Christopher Lloyd in Nobody.

Aside from a few episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, the main characters of The Mandalorian have been out of action for over a year. Now, the third season is currently being filmed, and a very familiar face is joining the cast. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Lloyd has signed on for a role in The Mandalorian season 3. Details about Lloyd's part were not disclosed, but THR indicated that it will be a guest spot rather than a permanent role.

Lloyd is best known for playing Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy. Some of his other famous roles include Judge Doom in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Uncle Fester Addams in two The Addams Family films, and Klingon Commander Kruge in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. More recently, Lloyd had a leading role opposite Bob Odenkirk in Nobody.

Read more