Jeremy Allen White joins The Mandalorian & Grogu cast as Jabba the Hutt’s son

Jeremy Allen White is heading to the Star Wars universe. The two-time Emmy winner will star in The Mandalorian & Grogu as Rotta the Hutt, the son of the slug-like crime lord Jabba the Hutt.

Rotta first appeared in the 2008 animated movie Star Wars: The Clone Wars. White will be voicing the role of Rotta.

Jeff Sneider on The Kristian Harloff Show first reported the news of White’s casting. Sneider described Rotta as a “rather adorable young character.”

White is best known for his role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in The Bear. From 2011 to 2021, White starred as Phillip “Lip” Gallagher in Showtime’s dramedy Shameless. In 2025, White will play Bruce Springsteen in Scott Cooper’s music biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere.

Pedro Pascal headlines The Mandalorian & Grogu as Din Djarin, the bounty hunter known as The Mandalorian. Right by Djarin’s side will be Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, the tiny green creature with Jedi powers. Sigourney Weaver will also star in the feature film.

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau directs the film ofroma script he co-wrote with Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni. Favreau and Filoni will produce alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Ian Bryce. The Mandalorian & Grogu will continue the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, which has aired three seasons. Instead of commissioning The Mandalorian season 4, Lucasfilm prioritized a Mandalorian film.

The Mandalorian & Grogu marks the first theatrical Star Wars movie since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The Mandalorian & Grogu represents a huge test for Lucasfilm. Will The Mandalorian’s massive audience from Disney+ translate to box office success? Only time will tell.

The Mandalorian & Grogu opens in theaters on May 22, 2026.