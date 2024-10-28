The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White is packing up his knives and trading them for a guitar.

The first image of White as Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere, the upcoming biopic about the iconic rock star, has been revealed by 20th Century Studios. White is wearing a plaid shirt and a jean jacket, which feels right out of the Boss’ closet. Production is now underway.

Deliver Me From Nowhere follows Springsteen in the early 1980s during a crossroads in his music career. As his stardom increased, Springsteen struggled with fame and suffered from depression. With a four-track recorder, Springsteen recorded songs without his E Street Band in a house in Colts Neck, New Jersey, from the end of December 1981 into January 1982.

The demos became Nebraska, Springsteen’s sixth album. Nebraska was a dark, haunting album that featured some of Springsteen’s best songwriting. The unconventional Springsteen album is ranked No. 150 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

Jeremy Allen White is Bruce Springsteen in #DeliverMeFromNowhere. Coming to theaters in 2025. pic.twitter.com/T5qG9SIvrc — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) October 28, 2024

Written and directed by Scott Cooper, Deliver Me From Nowhere is based on Warren Zanes’ 2023 book. Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Stephen Graham, Harrison Gilbertson, and Johnny Cannizzaro round out the cast. Jeremy Strong is also rumored to be playing Jon Landau, Springsteen’s longtime manager, producer, and collaborator.

Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska has profoundly shaped my artistic vision,” Cooper said in a statement via Variety. “The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me. Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes’ compelling narrative of Bruce’s life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honoring Bruce’s legacy in a transformative cinematic experience.”