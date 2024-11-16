We may have to wait a little longer for more Star Wars. Variety is reporting that Disney has pulled the Star Wars film that was previously scheduled for Dec. 18, 2026, from its schedule. Ice Age 6 has moved into that spot in the calendar.

There was never an announcement of what this project would be, but Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy had been announced to direct a film that followed Daisy Ridley’s Rey in the aftermath of the events of The Rise of Skywalker. Steven Knight was slated to be the screenwriter but left the project earlier this year.

This movie would have been the second new Star Wars film after The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is slated for May of 2026. There is another untitled Star Wars film set for release in December of 2027.

This is far from the first Star Wars project to be pulled from the release calendar. Entire trilogies from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were scrapped, as was a standalone film from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

Just recently, news broke that a new Star Wars trilogy from Simon Kinberg, who oversaw the recent X-Men films. Details about this new trilogy are being kept under wraps, and given the spate of Star Wars projects that haven’t actually made it to the big screen, it’s fair to be dubious about all Star Wars projects moving forward. The next Star Wars story will be coming to the small screen in the form of Andor season 2.