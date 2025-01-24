Godzilla x Kong sequel adds The Last of Us season 2 star to cast

The sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has found its next star.

Per Deadline, Kaitlyn Dever is in talks to join the next Godzilla x Kong entry in Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The new movie will continue centering the story around Kong and Godzilla as they interact with new human characters to face a “cataclysmic, world-ending threat.” Grant Sputore will direct from a screenplay by Dave Callaham. Sputore replaces Adam Wingard, who directed the previous two Godzilla Kong movies.

Dever’s star has been on the rise since 2019’s Booksmart. Dever garnered Golden Globe nominations for her work in Netflix’s Unbelievable and Hulu’s Dopesick, with the latter resulting in an Emmy nod. Dever will next headline Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar, a Netflix series about an Australian scammer who launched a media empire by lying about a cancer diagnosis. Apple Cider Vinegar streams on February 6, 2025.

After Apple Cider Vinegar, Dever will appear in The Last of Us season 2 as Abby, one of the most polarizing characters from the video game series. The HBO series returns for its sophomore season this April.

The two Titans first clashed in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Despite the day-and-date release, Godzilla vs. Kong became the eighth-highest-grossing movie of 2021 at $470 million.

The success of Godzilla vs. Kong spawned the 2024 sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Instead of fighting for global supremacy, Godzilla and Kong teamed up to face new threats in Hollow Earth. The film starred Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Dan Stevens. Released in March 2024, The New Empire became the highest-grossing Godzilla film at $571 million.

Warner Bros. has an upcoming MonsterVerse film slated for March 26, 2027. In all likelihood, that date is for the Dever-led entry.