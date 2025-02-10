Masters of the Universe live-action movie casts Sorceress and Fisto

The Masters of the Universe live-action movie from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel continues to assemble its cast.

Per Deadline, the Masters of the Universe movie has added Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson in the role of Malcolm/Fisto.

Recommended Videos

The Sorceress is a magical being who guards the secrets and wisdom of Castle Grayskull. Despite her great power, the Sorceress can only use her magic when inside the castle’s confines. The Sorceress has been the mother of Teela at one point in Masters of the Universe.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Malcolm, aka Fisto, is a strong, muscular warrior with reddish-brown hair and a heavy beard. What distinguishes the character is his large metal fist on his right hand.

Baccarin and Jóhannesson are the latest names added to a Masters of the Universe cast, which includes Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-at-Arms, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, and Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops.

Travis Knight, who helmed Kubo and the Two Strings and Bumblebee, directs the live-action Masters of the Universe from a screenplay by Chris Buttler. David Callaham, Aaron Nee, and Adam Nee contributed to earlier versions of the script.

Masters of the Universe is based on Mattel’s media franchise of the same name. Masters of the Universe began as an action figure line in the early 1980s. The media property exploded in popularity thanks to the 1983 animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. There has only been one live-action film with He-Man: 1987’s Masters of the Universe starring Dolph Lundgren.