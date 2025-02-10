 Skip to main content
Masters of the Universe live-action movie casts Sorceress and Fisto

The Masters of the Universe live-action movie from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel continues to assemble its cast.

Per Deadline, the Masters of the Universe movie has added Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson in the role of Malcolm/Fisto.

The Sorceress is a magical being who guards the secrets and wisdom of Castle Grayskull. Despite her great power, the Sorceress can only use her magic when inside the castle’s confines. The Sorceress has been the mother of Teela at one point in Masters of the Universe.

Malcolm, aka Fisto, is a strong, muscular warrior with reddish-brown hair and a heavy beard. What distinguishes the character is his large metal fist on his right hand.

Baccarin and Jóhannesson are the latest names added to a Masters of the Universe cast, which includes Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-at-Arms, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, and Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops.

Travis Knight, who helmed Kubo and the Two Strings and Bumblebeedirects the live-action Masters of the Universe from a screenplay by Chris Buttler. David Callaham, Aaron Nee, and Adam Nee contributed to earlier versions of the script.

Masters of the Universe is based on Mattel’s media franchise of the same name. Masters of the Universe began as an action figure line in the early 1980s. The media property exploded in popularity thanks to the 1983 animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. There has only been one live-action film with He-Man: 1987’s Masters of the Universe starring Dolph Lundgren.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, 2026.

Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard weighs in on Karla Sofía Gascón controversy
A woman stares into the camera.

Jacques Audiard, the writer and director of Netflix's Emilia Pérez, is the latest creative to weigh in on the controversy surrounding the film's star, Karla Sofía Gascón.

In an interview with Deadline, Audiard addressed the discovery of Gascón's old tweets promoting hate speech, which ranged from defending Hitler to insulting Muslims. What disappoints Audiard even more is Gascón's half-sympathetic approach in the aftermath of the tweets resurfacing. For now, Audiard has no plans to communicate with Gascón.

Prepare for the most dangerous dinosaurs in Jurassic World Rebirth trailer
A man holds a dinosaur egg as a woman looks at him in Jurassic World Rebirth.

Despite countless warnings, humanity continues to interact with dinosaurs. This time, a new team is after the world's most dangerous dinosaurs in the official trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth.
Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, dinosaurs are no longer thriving. The remaining creatures are forced to live in tropical areas, similar to the ones where they once thrived. In Jurassic World Rebirth, a team of scientists wants to go directly into these environments to acquire genetic samples from dinosaurs that could power a life-saving drug for humanity.

Scarlett Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a covert operative tasked with leading the mission to the dinosaur-infested island, which happens to be the research facility for the original Jurassic Park. The team needs DNA samples from the three biggest dinosaurs across land, sea, and air. Unfortunately for the team, these dinosaurs represent the "worst of the worst," creatures that were too dangerous for the original park.

Another Simple Favor: Anna Kendrick & Blake Lively sequel will open SXSW 2025
Two women stand next to each other and stare in A Simple Favor.

A Simple Favor 2 now has an official title and premiere date. Another Simple Favor will be the opening night film of SXSW on March 7, 2025.
Another Simple Favor marks the return of Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively as Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson, respectively. The two friends will reunite on the island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman. "Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square," per the logline.
Reprising their roles for the sequel are Andrew Rannells as Darren, Bashir Salahuddin as Detective Summerville, and Henry Golding as Henry Golding. The film also stars Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Elena Sofia Ricci, Alex Newell, and Allison Janey.

“When we saw this film last fall, we instantly knew it had to open SXSW – it gave us that electric feeling we live for as programmers,” said Claudette Godfrey, VP Film & TV. “Paul Feig and SXSW share an unmatched love for bold, fearless comedy. From that unforgettable late-night screening of Bridesmaids to Spy‘s raucous world premiere, his films capture exactly what makes our festival special – wildly entertaining projects that push boundaries. We’re beyond excited to reunite with Paul and kick off the festival with a film that had our entire team laughing, cheering, and immediately wanting to watch it again!”

