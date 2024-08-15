 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Masters of the Universe cast: Who is playing He-Man and Teela ?

By
He-Man and Teela stand next to each other and stare.
Mattel

Masters of the Universe has found its Teela.

Per Deadline, Camila Mendes has been cast as the warrior Teela, the Captain of Eternia’s Royal Guard responsible for protecting the royal family. Mendes joins previously announced Nicholas Galitzine, who will star as Prince Adam, a member of the royal family who is secretly the superhero He-Man.

Recommended Videos

Plot details are being kept under wraps. However, the film’s concept revolves around Prince Adam of Eternia, who, as He-Man, becomes the universe’s most powerful man. With his Power Sword, He-Man uses his superhuman strength and abilities to defend the world from his archnemesis, Skeletor, and evil armies.

Teela is the royal family’s inventor of weapons. In previous versions, Teela has been Prince Adam’s romantic interest, though it’s unclear if that storyline will play out in the live-action adaptation.

Camila Mendes has landed the role of Teela in the forthcoming, live-action ‘Masters of the Universe’ film from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films, Deadline has learned.

Mendes stars opposite the previously announced Nicholas Galitzine, who plays He-Man.

All the details we know… pic.twitter.com/eGiQrJ79uy

&mdash; Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2024

Masters of the Universe will be directed by Travis Knight on a screenplay by Chris Butler. David Callaham, Aaron Nee, and Adam Nee previously worked on the initial draft.

The Masters of the Universe franchise was introduced in the early 1980s, as a line of action figures from Mattel. In 1983, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe debuted as an animated television series. The popular animated cartoon spawned several films, TV shows, toys, and video games. A live-action film, Masters of the Universe, was released in 1987, with Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor.

A Masters of the Universe reboot has been in development since 2007, with Sony and Netflix acquiring the rights before the projects ultimately fell through. Escape Artists, Mattel Films, and Amazon MGM Studios will produce the upcoming film adaptation.

Masters of the Universe is in theaters on June 5, 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Find out who will play the Baroque Works agents in Netflix’s One Piece season 2
Three people stand next to each other and prepare for battle.

Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece has added four villains to its season 2 cast.

The new cast members include Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) as Miss Valentine, and David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) as Mr. 3. These four characters are agents in the criminal organization known as Baroque Works.

Read more
Superman set photos reveal David Corenswet as the Man of Steel
Superman pulls up his red boot while wearing a costume.

The Man of Steel is taking over Ohio. Filming is underway for Superman, with production in Cleveland.

In new pictures from Cleveland.com, David Corenswet is on set wearing his Superman costume. In another photo, Corenswet is draped in a black robe to hide his blue and red suit from the public. Other photos feature director James Gunn, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, and the damaged streets of Metropolis.

Read more
Superman: James Gunn recalls screen test between David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan
A woman and two males read Superman comics.

There is still over a year before Superman flies into theaters next summer. With production underway, Superman writer and director James Gunn took to Threads on Monday to reminisce about casting David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

"One year ago today David and Rachel screen-tested for Clark and Lois," Gunn wrote. "When they first read together it was like magic. What a wonderful year it’s been with two of the most extraordinary, vibrant, and meticulous actors I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with. I can’t wait for you to see them on screen in just a little over a year."

Read more