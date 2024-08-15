Masters of the Universe cast: Who is playing He-Man and Teela ?

Masters of the Universe has found its Teela.

Per Deadline, Camila Mendes has been cast as the warrior Teela, the Captain of Eternia’s Royal Guard responsible for protecting the royal family. Mendes joins previously announced Nicholas Galitzine, who will star as Prince Adam, a member of the royal family who is secretly the superhero He-Man.

Recommended Videos

Plot details are being kept under wraps. However, the film’s concept revolves around Prince Adam of Eternia, who, as He-Man, becomes the universe’s most powerful man. With his Power Sword, He-Man uses his superhuman strength and abilities to defend the world from his archnemesis, Skeletor, and evil armies.

Teela is the royal family’s inventor of weapons. In previous versions, Teela has been Prince Adam’s romantic interest, though it’s unclear if that storyline will play out in the live-action adaptation.

Camila Mendes has landed the role of Teela in the forthcoming, live-action ‘Masters of the Universe’ film from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films, Deadline has learned. Mendes stars opposite the previously announced Nicholas Galitzine, who plays He-Man. All the details we know… pic.twitter.com/eGiQrJ79uy — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2024