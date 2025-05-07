 Skip to main content
One of the best sci-fi TV shows on Apple TV+ now has a release date

Foundation — Season 3 Official Teaser | Apple TV+

No streamer puts out more quality sci-fi TV shows than Apple TV+. This summer marks the arrival of Foundation season 3, a sci-fi series based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories. The streamer unveiled the first teaser and release date for season 3, which continues the show’s propensity for expansive world-building and stunning visuals.

“War is upon us,” Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) says in the teaser. Set 152 years after the second season, season 3 picks up with a diminished Cleonic Dynasty and a more established Foundation. The two powers must align in their fight against The Mule (Pilou Asbæk), a ruthless warlord who plans to rule the universe through force and mind control. With so many moving pieces, Apple TV+ describes the upcoming season as a “deadly game of intergalactic chess.”

Season 3’s returning cast includes Harris as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk, Laura Birn as Demerzel, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, and Rowena King as Kalle. 

Season 3’s new additions are Asbæk, Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, and Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur.

Three men sit on steps and ponder in Foundation.
Apple TV+

Foundation stems from executive producer David S. Goyer, a screenwriter best known for his work in two trilogies: Blade and The Dark Knight. Skydance Television produces Foundation for Apple.

Foundation is one of many popular sci-fi TV shows on Apple TV+. Severance is currently the most-watched show on Apple TV+ and one of the frontrunners to win in the dramatic categories at the 2025 Emmys. Silo, For All Mankind, Dark Matter, Invasion, and See are all sci-fi Apple shows that have aired multiple seasons.

Foundation season 3 premieres with one episode on Friday, July 11, on Apple TV+. New episodes will be released weekly every Friday through September 12.

