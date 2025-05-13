 Skip to main content
Jessica Jones is back: Krysten Ritter to appear in Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Charlie Cox will be reunited with a former teammate. Krysten Ritter is returning as Jessica Jones for Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

Once Daredevil entered the MCU, it was only a matter of time before another member of the Defenders joined him. First up is Krysten Ritter, who will return to play Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

The announcement was made during Disney’s upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday afternoon. Ritter joined Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox onstage to speak about season 2.

“It’s so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and The Defenders and now joining the MCU,” Ritter said (via Variety). “I’m so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!”

Jessica Jones is a private investigator with superhuman strength who runs her own detective agency. Ritter played the titular character in Jessica Jones for three seasons and one season of The Defenders. Both shows originated on Netflix. Years after its cancellation, Disney+ regained the licenses to Netflix’s Marvel shows in March 2022, opening the door for their inclusion in the MCU.

Charlie Cox, who played Matt Murdock/Daredevil, reprised his role from Netflix’s Daredevil for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Hawkeye.

Their returns set the stage for their eventual collision course in Daredevil: Born Again. The nine-episode first season wrapped up in April on Disney+. Several characters from the Netflix series appeared in the Disney+ series, including Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher.

Filming for season 2 is now underway and will stream on Disney+ in 2026.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…

