Marvel and Netflix are breaking up as Disney ramps up for Disney Plus, which will have its own set of exclusive Marvel programs, but the Defenders aren’t finished quite yet. The third and final season of Jessica Jones will debut on the streaming service on June 14, bringing the end of the long-running Marvel-Netflix collaboration.

The release date announcement came with a brief teaser that features a menacing figure walking down the hallway to Jones’ apartment, which doubles as the headquarters for her PI company Alias Investigations, while listing off Jessica’s various insecurities. An accompanying press release reveals that in season 3, Jessica “crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath,” forcing her to mend her relationship with her childhood friend, Trish Walker, in order to take him down.

Star Krysten Ritter will return for Jessica Jones final season as the titular detective, as will Rachel Taylor as Trish, Carrie-Anne Moss as attorney Jeri Hogarth, and Eka Darville as Jessica’s neighbor, Malcolm. There’s a chance that we’ll see Taylor don some superhero duds this season, too: At the end of Jessica Jones‘ second season, Trish gained superpowers, while Patsy Walker is also known as the superhero Hellcat in Marvel Comics.

David Tennant, who played Jessica Jones villain Killgrave in season 1 and had a brief cameo in season 2, is not expected to appear in season 3, although fans can catch the former Doctor in Amazon’s Good Omens, which premieres later this week.

The final season of Jessica Jones marks the end of an era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first Marvel and Netflix collaboration, Daredevil, premiered in 2013 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular shows. Daredevil aired for two more seasons and was followed by Jessica Jones as well as Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher, each of which received two seasons. The stars of those shows (minus the Punisher) also appeared in The Defenders, a small-screen crossover in the vein of Marvel’s Avengers.

Despite their popularity, Disney began canceling its Netflix shows in October 2018 in an effort to make Disney Plus the go-to destination for streaming Marvel content. There’s always a chance that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and the rest could be revived on Disney Plus, although it’s not a good one — and it may not be a very good idea anyway.