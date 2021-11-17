Today in Los Angeles, Sony finally unveiled a new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, dropped by to introduce the trailer in front of a live crowd. But if you’ve been holding out hope of seeing Daredevil or two other Spider-Men in this trailer then your hopes are about to be dashed. There’s no sign of Matt Cox, Tobey Maguire, or Andrew Garfield in this video, or that there’s any definitive truth to those persistent rumors. Instead, this trailer is all about the bad guys. Five of them to be exact. One more, and it’s a Sinister Six!

In the aftermath of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker’s life is a wreck. It’s not just the fact that his identity has been exposed. Spider-Man’s reputation has been smeared and people think that he’s a murderer. Or as J. Jonah Jameson might put it, “a menace!” Unfortunately, Peter’s attempt to recruit Doctor Strange for a supernatural solution has gone very badly. Instead of simply making the world forget Peter’s secret, the spell has unleashed Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, the Lizard, and even the deadliest villain of them all: The Green Goblin.

This is the kind of situation where having a few spare Spider-Men would really come in handy. Luckily, Peter still has Ned and MJ by his side as they laugh their butts off upon hearing Doc Ock’s real name: Otto Octavius. Alliteration was a big thing in Marvel’s comics during the ’60s, hence the wacky names. But this is no laughing matter. If Peter thought that these villains were going to be easy to deal with, he’s incredibly wrong. Individually, they fought the previous incarnations of Spider-Man to a standstill. Together, they may be more than enough to end Peter once and for all.

Holland stars in the film as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, with Zendaya as MJ, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jon Favreau as Harold “Happy” Hogan, J. B. Smoove as Julius Dell, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Benedict Wong’s Wong also have supporting roles in the film. For the bad guys, we have Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/Electro, and presumably Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters December 17, 2021.

