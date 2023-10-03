 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Why you should watch The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on Netflix

Blair Marnell
By

This month, Netflix has welcomed The Amazing Spider-Man 2 back to its lineup, and it has quickly become one of the most popular movies on Netflix. That makes this the perfect opportunity to tell you why you should watch The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on Netflix.

Now, we would never argue that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is the best Spider-Man film or even a great one. It’s got a lot of problems, including a truly grotesque Green Goblin design, a very unconvincing performance by Dane DeHaan as Harry Osborn, and a take on Electro (Jamie Foxx) that feels like it was lifted directly from Batman Forever. This film also tries so hard to set up an MCU-style Spider-Man universe that it wildly underperformed at the box office and led Sony Pictures to partner directly with Marvel Studios for the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man flicks.

Recommended Videos

Having said all of that, there are at least three things that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 got right, which go a long way toward making this film rewatchable. And we’re going to be sharing those reasons with you right now.

Related

Comic book-style Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Sony Pictures

None of the three live-action Spider-Men on the big screen have been a perfect representation of Peter Parker. But Garfield’s take on the character is a lot closer to Peter’s comic book roots than either Tom Holland’s or Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man incarnations. Garfield’s Spidey is a lot faster to make a joke, even if not all of the jokes manage to land. But even comic-book Spidey has bad material at times.

The most important aspect of Garfield’s performance is that he feels like Peter Parker. That means more than just a quip and a flip. When Peter has reasons to grieve, Garfield throws himself into that aspect of his character as well. And Garfield also more than holds his own with his screen partner, Emma Stone, who plays Gwen Stacy.

Peter and Gwen’s romance is off the charts

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Sony Pictures

Non-comic book readers may not know this, but Gwen Stacy’s comic book counterpart was a boring character with only superficial attributes. Women weren’t exactly well-written or even understood by the early Marvel creators. They only existed to pine over their absent boyfriends or get kidnapped by the supervillains. Infamously in Gwen’s case, she was also the first romantic love interest at Marvel to get killed off. Gwen was ultimately a throw-away character until her alternate-world counterpart, Spider-Gwen, was introduced.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and its predecessor, deepened Gwen’s character in part by making her a scientific genius who could match Peter’s passion for the subject, and by letting her in on Peter’s double life as Spider-Man rather than keeping her in the dark. That’s why Stone’s Gwen Stacy plays more like a partner to Peter, rather than a mere love interest. It also helps that Stone and Garfield have great chemistry on screen. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 does have a subplot about Peter potentially losing Gwen to outside forces including college in the United Kingdom. But even that conflict can’t keep these two lovebirds apart.

Emotional closure

Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Sony Pictures

The weirdest thing happened in December 2021. Spider-Man: No Way Home retroactively made The Amazing Spider-Man 2 a better movie. As it stands, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ends with Gwen’s tragic death before giving Peter some time to grieve and get on with his life as Spider-Man. By itself, that’s a little superficial and not very convincing. Garfield’s return in No Way Home revealed just how deeply Peter was affected by Gwen’s death, and he finally had a real moment of redemption and catharsis.

Now that the emotional arc of Garfield’s Peter ends in No Way Home, it makes The Amazing Spider-Man 2 a lot more engaging because we can see where he went wrong and how he failed the first time, while also secure in the knowledge that Peter does eventually overcome his trauma. Spider-Man wins in the end, and that’s what we always want to see.

Watch The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Harry Styles is in one of Netflix’s most popular movies now. Here’s why you should watch it
Jack glances backwards in Don't Worry Darling.

It's been almost a year since the entire world was wondering whether Harry Styles may have really spit on Chris Pine at the premiere of Don't Worry Darling in Venice. Since then, the movie has hit theaters amidst a roiling wave of controversy, and now, it's also a hit on Netflix and is currently featured in the streamer's top 10.

Given the movie's success thus far, you may be wondering whether the movie is worth a watch. Fortunately, we've got a full rundown of three great reasons the movie is worth checking out.
It's a stylish, original story

Read more
Netflix has a new hit show with Who is Erin Carter? Here’s why you should watch it
Evin Ahmad in Who is Erin Carter?

Netflix has a new hit on its hands, thanks to the unexpected success of its new action thriller Who is Erin Carter? The show premiered last week with relatively little promotion, but subscribers have embraced the show, and it has already climbed to No. 1 on the list of the top 10 most popular shows on Netflix. A second season has yet to be ordered, but if the show keeps up this kind of performance, then it's a strong contender for a renewal.

As we head into the long Labor Day weekend, Who is Erin Carter? should be at the top of your shows to binge from the comfort of your own home. Here, we share three reasons why you should watch Who is Erin Carter? on Netflix.
Evin Ahmad gives a star-making performance

Read more
This Brad Pitt movie is Netflix’s most popular drama now. Here’s why you should watch it
The cast of The Big Short.

Netflix never ceases to surprise us when it comes to making classic films more popular than ever. This week, The Big Short shot to the top of Netflix's 10 most popular movies list despite only achieving moderate success in theaters when it was released in 2015. Adam McKay co-wrote and directed The Big Short, and it remains one of the best films that he has ever made.

The movie is based on Michael Lewis' hit nonfiction book, The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine, which chronicles the financial crisis of 2007-2008 as the housing bubble collapsed and the economy crashed just in time for the 2008 election. Somehow, McKay and his co-writer, Charles Randolph, took that depressing episode in American history and made a great comedy out of it. That's no easy task!

Read more