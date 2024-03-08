3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (March 8-10)

Netflix and other streaming services do a pretty great job of making sure that there’s always something new to watch on the service every weekend. Sometimes, though, those new releases aren’t what you’re looking for. It’s under those circumstances that you might be interested in trying to find a show or movie that is already on the service, but has flown under the radar.

It’s with that in mind that we’ve selected three underrated gems from Netflix’s back catalog that are definitely worth checking out. From a sweet, slightly cheeky rom-com to a heady sci-fi series, this list should have something for everyone who is looking for something to binge this weekend.

Recommended Videos

Dark (2017-2020)

DARK Season 1 Official Trailer # 2 (2017) Netflix Mystery TV Series HD

One of the more twisty sci-fi series ever produced by Netflix, Dark tells the story of a small German town in the aftermath of the disappearance of two small children. As the search gets underway for the two kids, the town’s dark past is uncovered, and we learn that things are not quite as simple as they seem to be in this town.

Dark takes some truly wild swings throughout its three-season run, but if you’re looking for a great sci-fi series that mixes suspense with hugely compelling plotting, you can’t do much better than Dark. Fair warning, though: The series was filmed in German.

Lovesick (2014-2018)

Lovesick | Trailer: From Flatmates to Soulmates [HD] | Netflix

A show with a fairly strange premise that is nonetheless divinely sweet, Lovesick tells the story of a man who discovers that he has a sexually transmitted disease, and therefore has to revisit all of his previous sexual relationships. The show uses a flashback structure to give us insight into what each of these relationships was like, and the show is both wistful and surprisingly romantic.

Thanks to the central dynamics at work between the core three friends who are on this journey together, Lovesick is consistently winning, and may also surprise you with just how sentimental it manages to be.

Alias Grace (2017)

Alias Grace | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Telling the story of an Irish housekeeper who is tried and convicted for the murder of her master in the 19th century, Alias Grace is based on a Margaret Atwood novel of the same name and inspired by true events. Grace, the murderer at the center of the miniseries, is inscrutable and sympathetic in equal measure, especially as we come to learn more and more about the circumstances that led her to commit the murder.

Thanks to a deeply compelling lead performance from Sarah Gadon, Alias Grace is one of the best miniseries Netflix has ever produced. It doesn’t get the love of other shows like it such as Shining Girls, and it’s ripe for rediscovery.

Editors' Recommendations