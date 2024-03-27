 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Sony drops The Spider Within, a new Spider-Verse animated short

Blair Marnell
By

If everything had gone to plan for Sony Pictures Animation, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse would have been released in theaters last week. The previous Spider-Verse film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, left Miles Morales on quite a cliffhanger ending, and we’re still waiting for that to be resolved in the sequel. But in the interim, Sony Pictures Animation is checking in with Miles in a new animated short, The Spider-Within: A Spider-Verse Story.

The short takes place somewhere between the events of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse, as Miles feels the weight of the world on his shoulders. His parents don’t know that he’s the new Spider-Man, and he can’t explain to them why his focus is so torn between his studies and his life as a superhero. So they think he’s skirting his responsibilities without realizing that Miles is putting himself on the line every day.

Recommended Videos

That pressure finally takes its toll when Miles comes home too tired to even watch some movies with his father, Jefferson Davis. Instead, Miles attempts to relax and sleep, but that plunges him into a vivid nightmare, where he is visited by the literal spider within him. Or should we say thousands of spiders? And this is the one foe that not even Spider-Man can defeat by simply punching it.

Miles Morales' double life as Spider-Man hangs over his thoughts in The Spider Within.
Sony Pictures Animation

Shameik Moore reprises his role as Miles Morales for the short, and Brian Tyree Henry rerturns Jefferson Davis. Unlike Peter Parker, the original Spider-Man, Miles still has both of his parents, which means he can still look to Jefferson for comfort and guidance as he does here. Because even superheroes need to keep their mental health in mind.

Related

The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story was directed by Jarelle Dampier from a script by Khaila Amazan. Sony has posted it for free on YouTube, and it will presumably be on the Blu-ray of a future Spider-Verse movie.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
5 great multiverse movies to watch besides Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales falls through a multiverse portal in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

The concept of the multiverse is a natural fit for sci-fi movie premises, but it's now expanded beyond that. The last few years have made the multiverse plot device more mainstream than ever across a few subgenres. This month alone has two major blockbusters using it as the crux of their stories, from the widely acclaimed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to the forthcoming DC reboot The Flash.

Academy Award juggernaut and indie darling Everything Everywhere All at Once is another shining example of the multiverse gimmick done well in movies. Here are six great multiverse movies you need to watch.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse/Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Read more
Is there going to be a fourth Spider-Verse movie?
Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Almost anyone could have guessed that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was going to be a success, especially since its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was wildly popular with fans and critics alike on its way to winning the Oscar for best animated film. But nobody predicted that Across the Spider-Verse would have a monster $120 million opening weekend on its way to potentially being the biggest hit of the summer.

The third movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is already well into production and it should be ready for release next year. But what's beyond Beyond the Spider-Verse? Only the executive producers, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, can answer that question. And they did, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Will there be a fourth Spider-Verse movie?

Read more
Across the Spider-Verse reveals a new, better future for comic book movies
Miles shooting his webs in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Things weren’t looking good for the superhero genre earlier this year. While it’d be a stretch to say that it’s taken just one movie to turn things around, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has done a lot to improve moviegoers' and critics’ shared perception of the genre that has more or less dominated Hollywood for the past 20 years. To put that another way: If Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania felt like the final nail in the superhero genre’s coffin and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 nothing more than its final, cathartic last breath, then Across the Spider-Verse might as well be the shot of adrenaline that has brought it back to life.

Whether or not the genre can continue to keep itself alive remains to be seen. Upcoming films like The Flash and The Marvels, unfortunately, don’t look all that promising right now. But Across the Spider-Verse doesn’t just breathe new life into a previously dying genre. It also offers a guide to what big-screen superhero stories could — and should — strive to be like in the years to come.

Read more