Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of 2023’s best-reviewed movies is now on Netflix. Here’s why you should watch it

Blair Marnell
By

Just under five months after it hit theaters, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has finally made its streaming debut on Netflix. The heavily-anticipated follow-up to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse did not disappoint as it became one of the top hits of the summer. Given its overwhelmingly positive reception from fans, it should be among the most popular movies on Netflix within its first 24 hours.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson co-directed the film from a script by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham. Shameik Moore reprised his role as Miles Morales, with Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Brian Tyree Henry as Jeff Morales, Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara.

Now, we’ll tell you why you should watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix. It may even be worth staying home on Halloween.

The spectacular action and animation

Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had a revolutionary blend of multiple animation styles that propelled it to an Oscar win for Best Animated Movie. Across the Spider-Verse not only tops Into the Spider-Verse, it has to be the leading contender for the Best Animated Movie Oscar this year as well. Not only are the visuals breathtaking, the film also blends additional animation techniques and styles in a way that no other animated flick has done before.

Since this is a superhero movie, a lot of the dazzling visuals go towards the film’s action scenes. It’s truly like watching a comic book play out on the big screen, more so than any previous Spider-Man movie.

Miles and Gwen share the spotlight

The poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Image via Sony Pictures Animation

Across the Spider-Verse doesn’t just focus on action. It also gives Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy their own character journeys throughout the film. Gwen’s story is particularly compelling since it starts with a flashback to the death of her best friend, the Peter Parker of her world. Things get even worse when Gwen’s father, Police Detective George Stacy (Shea Whigham), discovers that she’s the Spider-Woman he’s been hunting for Peter’s death.

Meanwhile, Miles is rocked by Gwen’s return to his world and by his inability to tell his parents about his double life as Spider-Man. Miles is also perplexed about why Miguel is specifically keeping him out of his spider society before Miles receives a bombshell revelation about what being a Spider-Man may ultimately cost his family.

It’s one of the best movies of 2023

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).
Sony Pictures Animation

It’s easy to say that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the best superhero movie of the year. Considering this is the year that The Flash came out, the competition wasn’t exactly fierce, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the only other superhero movie worthwhile.

But in this year of Barbenheimer, Across the Spider-Verse really is one of the best films of 2023, and it deserves more than just an Oscar win for Best Animated Movie. This movie is so well-crafted that it should get serious consideration in the Best Picture category as well. Barbie and Oppenheimer are likely to get Best Picture nods, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse deserves that recognition too.

Watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix.

