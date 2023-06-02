The time has finally arrived. The long-awaited Marvel Comics sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has finally hit theaters, and if early reactions are any indication, the movie is just as awe-inspiring and great as its predecessor. After a five-year absence, Miles Morales, Brooklyn’s own web-slinging hero, is back on the big screen, and he brought with him Spider-Gwen, Peter Parker, and an army of new Spider-Men and Spider-Women, including Spider-Man 2099, Jessica Drew, Spider-Byte and Ben Reilly.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse came out in December 2018, so it’s been a while since most fans have seen it. With Across the Spider-Verse now on everyone’s mind, there’s sure to be some desire to go back and watch that animated classic. But where can you watch it? Digital Trends has the answers for you.

Where to watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the first-ever animated Spider-Man movie, and it is a visually stunning film with a rousing story that earned it an Oscar for Best Animated Movie. In this world, Peter Parker (Chris Pine) is the one and only Spider-Man … until he is murdered by Wilson Fisk (Liev Schreiber). Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) not only witnesses the death of Peter, but he emerges as the next Spider-Man when he too is bitten by a radioactive spider.

Fisk’s plans to meddle with the multiverse bring other Spider-Heroes to this Earth, including an older Peter (Jake Johnson) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), the Spider-Woman of her world. Things get even more bizarre as Fisk’s ambitions proceed, but the heart of this film is about Miles’ internal journey to become a hero. It also fleshes out Miles’ relationship with his parents, Jefferson Davis (Brian Tyree Henry) and Rio Morales (Luna Lauren Vélez), as well as Miles’ bond with his uncle, Aaron Davis (Mahershala Ali), who is secretly the villainous Prowler.

Watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Fubo TV

With over 100 live channels, Fubo TV subscribers are getting bang for their buck. There are four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. The Miles Morales movie will be available to watch on Fubo TV. Check out other news and entertainment channels, including FX, FS1, TLC, MTV, and Fox. Subscribers can sign up for a FREE trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Where else can you stream Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?

There are two other options to stream Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse:

Can you rent or purchase Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?

Absolutely! The following digital vendors have the animated movie for rent or purchase: Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV, and YouTube. You don’t need any subscription to access the movie as it’s a one-time fee for rental or purchase.

