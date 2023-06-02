 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Jason Struss
By

The time has finally arrived. The long-awaited Marvel Comics sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has finally hit theaters, and if early reactions are any indication, the movie is just as awe-inspiring and great as its predecessor. After a five-year absence, Miles Morales, Brooklyn’s own web-slinging hero, is back on the big screen, and he brought with him Spider-Gwen, Peter Parker, and an army of new Spider-Men and Spider-Women, including Spider-Man 2099, Jessica Drew, Spider-Byte and Ben Reilly.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse came out in December 2018, so it’s been a while since most fans have seen it. With Across the Spider-Verse now on everyone’s mind, there’s sure to be some desire to go back and watch that animated classic. But where can you watch it? Digital Trends has the answers for you.

Recommended Videos

Where to watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

The Spider-Heroes of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the first-ever animated Spider-Man movie, and it is a visually stunning film with a rousing story that earned it an Oscar for Best Animated Movie. In this world, Peter Parker (Chris Pine) is the one and only Spider-Man … until he is murdered by Wilson Fisk (Liev Schreiber). Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) not only witnesses the death of Peter, but he emerges as the next Spider-Man when he too is bitten by a radioactive spider.

Fisk’s plans to meddle with the multiverse bring other Spider-Heroes to this Earth, including an older Peter (Jake Johnson) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), the Spider-Woman of her world. Things get even more bizarre as Fisk’s ambitions proceed, but the heart of this film is about Miles’ internal journey to become a hero. It also fleshes out Miles’ relationship with his parents, Jefferson Davis (Brian Tyree Henry) and Rio Morales (Luna Lauren Vélez), as well as Miles’ bond with his uncle, Aaron Davis (Mahershala Ali), who is secretly the villainous Prowler.

Watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Fubo TV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

With over 100 live channels, Fubo TV subscribers are getting bang for their buck. There are four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. The Miles Morales movie will be available to watch on Fubo TV. Check out other news and entertainment channels, including FX, FS1, TLC, MTV, and Fox. Subscribers can sign up for a FREE trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Where else can you stream Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?

There are two other options to stream Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse:

Stream on FX Stream on Direct TV

Can you rent or purchase Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Men look ready for battle in Into the Spider-Verse.

Absolutely! The following digital vendors have the animated movie for rent or purchase: Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV, and YouTube. You don’t need any subscription to access the movie as it’s a one-time fee for rental or purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
Where to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes: How to live stream the horse race for free
Horses run at the Preakness Stakes.

The second leg of Triple Crown heads to Baltimore, Maryland, for the 148th Preakness Stakes. The Preakness is typically held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby on the third Saturday in May. The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be held at the Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 20.

Unlike the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness features a smaller field (eight horses compared to the Derby's 20) running a shorter distance (1.19 miles as opposed to the 1.25 miles at the Derby). The horse to watch is Mage, who opened as the morning line favorite at 8-5 odds. Mage pulled off a magical win at the Kentucky Derby as a 15-1 morning line favorite. Mage will look to become the first horse since 2018's Justify to win the Derby and the Preakness in the same year.

Read more
Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale live stream: where to watch for free
Three people sit next to each other at a table on Vanderpump Rules.

It's time to address the jaw-dropping affair on Vanderpump Rules. Bravo's reality TV series was set to end its 10th season after episode 14. Then, the affair known as "Scandoval" broke the Internet. In March 2023, TMZ reported that cast members Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix ended their nine-year relationship. The bombshell report stated that Sandoval had allegedly cheated with their co-star, Raquel Leviss, which was later confirmed.

In true reality TV fashion, Bravo sent cameras back into the lives of the cast to capture the action in real time. The network filmed enough of the scandal to make the upcoming 15th episode its season 10 finale. From the footage shown in the trailer, the finale is going to be an explosive episode as America watches the Scandoval unfold.
Watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale on Peacock

Read more
Where to watch Selling Sunset season 6
A group of women and men gather around a table in Selling Sunet.

A new era is upon the dazzling real estate brokers of the Oppenheim Group as they return for more drama, hijinks, and luxurious homes in Netflix's Selling Sunset season 6. The team will look to move past the breakup of agent Chrishell Stause and boss Jason Oppenheim. In a clip for season 6, Stause elects to call her recent transgressions an "awakening," not a midlife crisis.

Alongside Stause and Oppenheim, agents returning for season 6 include Emma Hernan, Heather Rae El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, and Amanza Smith. Two new agents join the fold: Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi. Davina Potratz will make a few appearances throughout the upcoming season.

Read more